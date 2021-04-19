Plain Talk: Biden plan gives passenger rail a boost in Wisconsin

"Modernizing and enhancing passenger rail must play a key role in our national transportation system in the 21st century and beyond," the mayors' letter said. "We urge the administration to help our region finally realize this overdue vision for a connected future."

They also pointed out that passenger rail expansion would produce jobs — thousands during construction, and many more when the trains are actually running.

Without getting overly optimistic, should the infrastructure rebuild come to pass, it would be Madison's best chance to be reconnected to passenger rail since former Gov. Scott Walker refused to accept federal funds to do just that back in 2011.

I couldn't help notice that after the Amtrak map became public, some local rail enthusiasts were quick to put the cart before the horse by resuming a debate over where a Madison passenger station should be located — downtown, the airport, or somewhere in between?

Let's first get the feds to put Madison in the loop. We can decide where the station should go once we've cleared that hurdle.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.