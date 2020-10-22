Plain Talk: Biden-Harris signs line rural Wisconsin roads, for good reason

Cynics might contend that this really amounts to bribery. We'll give you this in return for your vote.

Indeed, Trump's secretary of agriculture, Sonny Perdue, was cited for violating the nation's ethics laws when he showed up at an official event in North Carolina in September and used it to promote Trump's reelection. Ostensibly there to promote the availability of food for those who can't afford it, he announced, "That's what's going to continue to happen — four more years — if America gets out and votes for this man, Donald Trump."

The department's special counsel ordered Perdue to reimburse the government for the costs associated with his attendance at the event. You're not supposed to be campaigning on the government's dime.

Wisconsin farmers might remember that during the first round of payments that the government made to ease the jolt to farm income because of the tariffs, Perdue had directed most of it to the South. Perdue, of course, was formerly a two-term governor of Georgia where he became known for accepting gifts from special interests and famous for his insistence that climate change isn't real.