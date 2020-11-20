Plain Talk: Becky Steinhoff's service to Dane County youth has been extraordinary

Earlier this month, the board of The Capital Times Kids Fund named Becky Steinhoff, the executive director of Madison's Goodman Community Center, the winner of its annual Joyce Erdman memorial award.
Named in memory of Joyce Erdman, who served as president of the UW System's Board of Regents and was president of the Kids Fund's board of directors for many years, the award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated outstanding commitment to the youth of Dane County.
No one is more deserving that Becky Steinhoff, who for more than 31 years has presided over what is recognized as one of the city's most outstanding community centers, serving hundreds of children — and adults — on the city's near east side.
Under Steinhoff, the center has grown from a 9,500-square-foot building on Atwood Avenue to its now large footprint at 214 Waubesa St., behind the Madison Kipp Corp.
I first got to know Steinhoff when she led the fundraising campaign to buy the old Kupfer Iron Works and turn it into a 47,000-square-foot center with modern meeting rooms, a food pantry, an art gallery and space for classes and a gym for recreation.
I've visited the center several times to see the wide variety of activity that takes place there — classes for pre-schoolers, elementary kids, middle and high schoolers who take part in activities in the Loft, the special place for everything from after-school education to arts programs and Friday night dances and other entertainment. There are special programs for young girls, for youngsters who need a second chance, for those who need help with academics.
Obviously, with the COVID-19 crisis, the center isn't as bustling as it normally is, yet the good news is that the kids and others are still being served through some innovative measures.
The bad news is that Becky Steinhoff is retiring after leading this jewel in our community to its new heights.
"The board of directors will forever be grateful for her vision and dedication that gave our community this great gift," said president Souphaphone Maddox. "Under Becky's leadership, the center has grown from a small neighborhood center into a beautiful and important resources the greater Madison area cherishes."
The Madison City Council this week also commended Steinhoff for her years of service to the community.
Next week, she'll be presiding over what has become one of the center's annual traditions — distributing free Thanksgiving baskets to some 4,000 needy Dane County families.
Thanks to donations from throughout the community, hundreds of volunteers assemble the baskets so they're ready for pick-up at assigned times before Thanksgiving Day.
The Goodman staff says it could still use some donations, which can be dropped off at the center's gym on Waubesa Street today until 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Monday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Still needed are about 1,500 turkeys (you can donate $25 and the center will buy the turkey if you wish), hundreds of cans of vegetables, macaroni and cheese boxes, and roaster pans.
If you can donate, please do so. It would be a tribute to a tireless leader who has meant much to the well-being of so many of our kids.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
