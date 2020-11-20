Plain Talk: Becky Steinhoff's service to Dane County youth has been extraordinary

Earlier this month, the board of The Capital Times Kids Fund named Becky Steinhoff, the executive director of Madison's Goodman Community Center, the winner of its annual Joyce Erdman memorial award.

Named in memory of Joyce Erdman, who served as president of the UW System's Board of Regents and was president of the Kids Fund's board of directors for many years, the award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated outstanding commitment to the youth of Dane County.

No one is more deserving that Becky Steinhoff, who for more than 31 years has presided over what is recognized as one of the city's most outstanding community centers, serving hundreds of children — and adults — on the city's near east side.

Under Steinhoff, the center has grown from a 9,500-square-foot building on Atwood Avenue to its now large footprint at 214 Waubesa St., behind the Madison Kipp Corp.

I first got to know Steinhoff when she led the fundraising campaign to buy the old Kupfer Iron Works and turn it into a 47,000-square-foot center with modern meeting rooms, a food pantry, an art gallery and space for classes and a gym for recreation.