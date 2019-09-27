One of my favorite scenes from the musical, "Hello, Dolly!" is when "half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder from Yonkers, played by Walter Matthau, exclaims after an exasperating experience in nearby New York, "Any man who goes to a big city deserves what happens to him."
I thought about Horace last week after an eye-opening experience in Chicago that could have been rather distressing, to say the least.
As folks who regularly read this column know, I spend an inordinate amount of time in Chicago, particularly during the baseball season (now, unfortunately, at an earlier-than-expected end for Cubs fans).
I was alone driving my Buick Envision down Clark Street, headed to Wrigley Field. It was a pleasant day and I had my driver's side window down enjoying the fresh air. I was stopped at an intersection about seven blocks from the park, waiting for the light to turn green, when a late-model SUV pulled up next to me.
Two rather proper young men were in the car, and the driver proclaimed in a loud voice, "Well, this really is a small world! Have you moved to Chicago now?"
I glanced over to see if I knew this guy.
"Don't you remember me?" he asked, pulling off his sun glasses to presumably make it easier to jog my memory.
"Zimbrick Buick," he added, seeking to explain where I had met him.
Even though I didn't recognize him, nor did I remember seeing this guy at Zimbrick Buick, I tried not to come off as some jerk and answered, "Oh, yes, nice to see you."
The light turned green and off I went until the next intersection, where I again had to stop for the light. This time, my "friends" from Madison pulled next to me on the passenger side.
"Ooooh," the driver now said. "Where did you get that dent in your car?"
"What dent?" I said, and he answered, "There's a pretty good size dent here. Maybe your wife did it when she was driving the car."
Ah, but as luck would have it, my long-lost buddy could fix the dent. He had all this experience working on Buicks, after all, and he just happened to have a device in his car with which he said he could actually pop out this atrocious dent.
"Pull over up ahead and I'll fix it — for free," he announced.
Something told me this may not be a good idea.
"Nah," I answered. "I'll get it fixed back at Zimbrick. Thanks anyhow."
Fortunately, my parking lot at Wrigley was just ahead. I pulled in and the two guys kept going down the street. After checking for the dent which, of course, wasn't there, I related my experience to Yaree, the attendant.
"You were lucky you didn't get out of your car," he told me. "It's a new scam. The driver gets you to stop, get out of the car and walk around to see the 'dent.' Then his sidekick runs over, jumps in your car and drives away."
It was then I noticed that there's a prominent "Zimbrick" insignia on the back of my car, explaining how the would-be car thieves pretended to know me.
So, there's something new to be careful about in the big city. And, be forewarned, it's probably best to keep your windows closed.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
