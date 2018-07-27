The folks who are spearheading a year-long celebration of Evansville's 150th anniversary invited me to take part in a speakers series at the city's picturesque Leota Park the other evening.
No, they didn't want me to talk abut newspapers or politics or some other weighty issue, but about baseball.
Many of them knew of my late father's involvement with Home Talent baseball when he was a player and manager in the late '40s and during the '50s in New Glarus and then when he moved to Evansville got behind efforts in the '60s to form an HTL team there.
Jennifer Eager Ehle, the dynamo behind the programs, also knew that the old man had taught me to be a fan of the Chicago Cubs, like he was, and it might be fun to talk about all the years of suffering, finally to be rewarded with a World Series championship in 2016.
And, indeed, it was. It was a fun time and the folks who attended and I talked baseball for nearly two hours.
This is mid-summer, after all, and we're in the middle of another baseball season with enough ups and downs to rival the rides at Six Flags Great America.
While I am a Cubs fan with season tickets at Wrigley Field, I do get to a good number of games at Miller Park as well. Although I love old-fashioned Wrigley as the quintessential ballpark, Miller is among the best of the new Major League stadiums.
What befuddles me about it, though, is management's seeming reluctance to show replays on that giant jumbotron in center field, which, especially in this era of constant reviews of close plays, is made for such things. Fans watching at home on TV get to see dozens of angles, but those who paid to see the game in person don't. Go figure.
Miller is the perfect place, though, to watch a game. Great sight lines, great food and a great place to meander through the park and still keep track of the game.
My friend Tom Schultz, the editor of the Watertown Daily Times, and I have been in the habit of visiting the Johnson Controls club above the left-field bleachers before each game we attend.
That's where I heard my favorite story of the year from the bartender there.
The St. Louis Cardinals had just left town and the bartender was grousing about their fans.
"They come up here and order a Bud Light," she said in utter disgust. "Don't they know that this is Miller Park, not some joint that serves St. Louis beer?"
"But," she continued, "I tell them if they really do want Bud Light, I'll pour a half glass of Miller Lite and fill the rest of it with water."
Ah, yes, the middle of another baseball season. What could be more beautiful?
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.