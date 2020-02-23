Plain Talk: Barr is not above political charades

There is little chance to prove it, but don't you get the feeling that this whole dust-up between Attorney General William Barr and President Donald Trump was carefully orchestrated?

How else, in the face of a rebellion from rank and file lawyers throughout the Department of Justice, could Barr claim even a sliver of credibility except by pretending he won't be bullied by anyone, even the president of the United States?

It doesn't require a stretch of the imagination to visualize Trump and Barr making a deal: Barr can claim Trump is making it impossible for him to do his job, the president can push back and after a couple of days, everything returns to normal —with Barr temporarily saving face, but doing Trump's bidding as he's done all along.

It was telling when a White House spokesperson told the media that Trump's feelings were not hurt by Barr's interview with ABC news chief Pierre Thomas, where he made the "impossible to work" claim. There were further reports that Barr had warned Trump what he was going to say before ABC reported it.