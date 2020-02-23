Plain Talk: Barr is not above political charades

There is little chance to prove it, but don't you get the feeling that this whole dust-up between Attorney General William Barr and President Donald Trump was carefully orchestrated?
How else, in the face of a rebellion from rank and file lawyers throughout the Department of Justice, could Barr claim even a sliver of credibility except by pretending he won't be bullied by anyone, even the president of the United States?
It doesn't require a stretch of the imagination to visualize Trump and Barr making a deal: Barr can claim Trump is making it impossible for him to do his job, the president can push back and after a couple of days, everything returns to normal —with Barr temporarily saving face, but doing Trump's bidding as he's done all along.
It was telling when a White House spokesperson told the media that Trump's feelings were not hurt by Barr's interview with ABC news chief Pierre Thomas, where he made the "impossible to work" claim. There were further reports that Barr had warned Trump what he was going to say before ABC reported it.
Barr's interference with the Justice Department prosecutors' recommendation to sentence the detestable Roger Stone to seven to nine years in prison after Trump vociferously complained about it initially caused the four prosecutors to withdraw from the case and one to quit the department all together.
But, a bigger backlash came from 1,100 former U.S. Department of Justice officials who signed a letter urging Barr to resign.
"It is unheard of for the Department’s top leaders to overrule line prosecutors, who are following established policies, in order to give preferential treatment to a close associate of the President, as Attorney General Barr did in the Stone case," the letter read, adding, "Each of us strongly condemns President Trump’s and Attorney General Barr’s interference in the fair administration of justice."
Barr claims that he made up his mind to reduce Stone's recommended sentence before Trump's incendiary tweet. But, he's been enabling Trump from the day he assumed the office roughly a year ago.
Once viewed as a potential check on Trump's interference with the Justice Department, itself a historic departure from presidential behavior, Barr has morphed into a Trump accomplice. It became abundantly apparent when Special Counsel Robert Mueller issued his long-awaited report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Before the report was even released to Congress, Barr gave his own sanitized version of what it contained, claiming that Mueller had exonerated Trump from any involvement. Mueller had to correct Barr, pointing out the report did no such thing.
He's gone on to provide Trump cover for his numerous forays into DOJ matters that prompted Georgia State law professor Neil Kinkopf to remark, "In past administrations of both political parties, the function of political appointees at the justice department has been to insulate the rest of the department from political pressure. And Bill Barr instead has become the conduit for the political pressure."
Barr's interview, according to The Guardian, was met not only with skepticism from lawyers in the Justice Department, but with considerable eye-rolling among his critics.
"I think Bill Barr is shrewd, deliberate, smart, calculating, careful and full of it," said former New York U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.
And surely not above participating in a political charade.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
