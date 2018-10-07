It turns out I'm not the only old codger who's having trouble navigating those steep, uneven railing-less steps at Camp Randall.
My column a couple of Sundays ago generated a deluge of emails all agreeing that the stadium's seating areas, for safety's sake, need railings. There was only one dissent — from Allan Deptula, who facetiously, I believe, feared that installing railings would be dangerous for inebriated students who might fall and crack their noggin when their head hit the rail.
The bulk of the responses were quite serious. I heard from dozens of Badger football fans who have given up their season tickets because they fear falling could cause serious injury, if not be life-threatening. Many said they have written the Athletic Department but have received no answers to their concerns.
"If it wasn't for the kind gentlemen who sit on the aisle and offer me their hand we wouldn't be able to attend the games of our beloved Badgers," wrote 50-year season ticket holder Joan Jacobson of Watertown. "Thank you for sticking up for us 'old people' who can't walk all that well!"
"My seats are in row 61 and at 79 I have the same problem," wrote Gary Einerson of my own predicament, adding that he's seen a drastic change in university loyalty to its older fans through Badger Fund donations that push the less affluent from the better seats and nearby parking lots, but can't find enough money to install railings.
Jack Edl of Middleton, who's served a four-year term as the alumni representative on the Athletic Board, said he's often on the opposite side of my writings, but not on the seating and stairs at Camp Randall.
"The years take their toll and the steep stairs and lack of a railing eventually force people to give up their tickets simply in the interest of safety," he wrote, adding that the issue was discussed numerous times at meetings with the same answer: that to install railings is too expensive and complicated by codes.
"The fact is that there is plenty of money available if the desire to solve the problem existed," he added.
"Amen, brother Dave," wrote Bob Herbst, also of Middleton. "We had season tickets and gave them up for a few reasons, including the steep steps with no railings." The other major reason he cited was the "rude behavior" in the student section with its "fu/es" chants, which he says are hard to explain to grandchildren.
"How sad it is that the Athletic Department is so insensitive and thoughtless to not value safety of the fans who have supported the Badgers for many years," Mary Wettstein of Janesville said in an email. "Keep up the good work and thank you for calling this situation to attention."
Bill Courtney of Reedsburg said the lack of railings caused him to cancel his four season seats in the last row of Section D.
"Loved the location ... no problem going up, it was coming down and had to hang on to my wife or someone else," he added.
And that's just a sampling.
Seems that maybe the UW Athletic Department ought to invest a few bucks in fan safety while it's spending tens of millions for upgrades aimed at bringing in high rollers and more revenue.
That would only be fair.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.