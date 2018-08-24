The adage stolen from the baseball classic "Field of Dreams" — build it and they will come — is being proven once again by our insatiable appetite to build bigger and wider highways.
Illinois less than two years ago completed a huge expansion of the I-90 toll road segment between Elgin and Chicago, which had been an often-congested six-lane highway for years. The state spent nearly a billion dollars to expand the tollway to four lanes of traffic in each direction, complete with wide shoulders and expansive exit and entrance lanes.
But guess what? This magnificent and modern highway — electronic signs above the highway flash traffic information and signal what's ahead — is already being clogged with tens of thousands of cars and trucks, particularly in the late afternoons and early mornings. On a trip back from Chicago last week, I couldn't remember a time when the old six-lane road was as congested as this new eight-laner.
That, of course, has been the story of our never-ending quest to cover more land with ribbons of concrete in order to accommodate traffic. It's a catch-22: Build a better highway out of town and soon people are enticed to move further out into the suburbs because they think their commutes will be speedier.
No such luck.
Before long, the new speedier highway morphs into a bigger version of the old clogged road. Plus, the never-ending proliferation of big trucks contributes to the mess.
Right now, Wisconsin is widening its piece of I-90 (and its twin, I-39) to six lanes between Madison and the state line. The idea, of course, is to ease the congestion, particularly in the summer, caused by trucks, tourists and everyday travelers.
Once the six lanes are complete, there will be a brief time when traffic will move smoothly. But wait a few months and the six lanes will start looking like the four of old.
It's a result of our one-dimensional transportation thinking. We've got to build more and bigger highways for the cars and trucks and if politicians should balk, the lobbyists for the special interests that profit to the tunes of millions of dollars will be there to change their minds.
Meanwhile, we ignore a new generation of Americans, who are shunning cars and clamoring for public transportation alternatives.
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker became example No. 1 of this backward thinking when back in 2011 he jettisoned a federally financed major improvement to passenger rail in a state that has painfully little of it.
Instead of opening the gates to rail travel to Milwaukee and on to Chicago, people in southern Wisconsin have no alternative but to drive their cars, adding to the already never-ending congestion.
Yes, build it and they will come. Only problem is that the "they" won't be legends of a graceful age of baseball, but yet more traffic to cause people pain.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.