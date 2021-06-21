Plain Talk: Are state Republicans bringing election audit looniness to Wisconsin?

Should have known better because sure enough, there's stirring among some of the Wisconsin Republicans who have bought into Trump's Big Lie to suggest that perhaps we need to do a little checking, too.

Four Wisconsin pro-Trumpers, state Reps. Janal Brandtjen of Menomonee Falls and chair of the Assembly Elections Committee, Rachael Cabral-Guevara of Appleton, Dave Murphy of Greenville and Chuck Wichgers of Muskego, visited the Arizona recount site last week, a trip paid for by the One America News Network, the cable station that is trying to outdo Fox News with its conservative content. All but Cabral-Guevara signed a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, urging him to refuse to certify the election results on Jan. 6.

OAN, which is also paying for the Arizona fiasco, has been flying in Republican legislators from Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, Virginia and elsewhere to watch the proceedings, hoping to convince them that they ought to do the same thing in their home states. Underneath it all, of course, is that this will all prove that the 2020 election was a fraud and, thus, Trump will be returned to rightful place in the White House.

And also of course, the Wisconsin legislators were impressed with what they saw of the process that election experts, including those from Arizona, have labeled a scam.