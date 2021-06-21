Plain Talk: Are state Republicans bringing election audit looniness to Wisconsin?

In early May I wrote a column about the looney "audit" of the 2020 presidential election vote in Arizona that the state's Republican Senate decided would be a good idea to appease their exalted leader, Donald Trump.
The supposed audit, being conducted by an outfit whose chief executive is one of Trump's big donors, has been ridiculed across the land as not only a sham but a colossal waste of money.
The plan was to complete this exercise in futility by the end of May, but it's still lumbering along. The ballots and even the voting machines have been turned over to Cyber Ninjas, an outfit that has never conducted such an exercise before. The vote that had been certified by the state's election officials, all of them Republicans, is now, well, not so secure. Who knows what will come out of it and whether the conclusion can actually be checked. The Arizona senators, of course, are hoping it will show Trump really won.
I noted in that column that hopefully this exercise in futility wouldn't entice some of our own Republican legislators, who more and more resemble Arizona right wingers, to take a cue from their Arizona counterparts and fashion something similar here.
Should have known better because sure enough, there's stirring among some of the Wisconsin Republicans who have bought into Trump's Big Lie to suggest that perhaps we need to do a little checking, too.
Four Wisconsin pro-Trumpers, state Reps. Janal Brandtjen of Menomonee Falls and chair of the Assembly Elections Committee, Rachael Cabral-Guevara of Appleton, Dave Murphy of Greenville and Chuck Wichgers of Muskego, visited the Arizona recount site last week, a trip paid for by the One America News Network, the cable station that is trying to outdo Fox News with its conservative content. All but Cabral-Guevara signed a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, urging him to refuse to certify the election results on Jan. 6.
OAN, which is also paying for the Arizona fiasco, has been flying in Republican legislators from Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, Virginia and elsewhere to watch the proceedings, hoping to convince them that they ought to do the same thing in their home states. Underneath it all, of course, is that this will all prove that the 2020 election was a fraud and, thus, Trump will be returned to rightful place in the White House.
And also of course, the Wisconsin legislators were impressed with what they saw of the process that election experts, including those from Arizona, have labeled a scam.
Brandtjen, for one, said she saw a lot and learned a lot while in Phoenix. Some of the things, she said, Wisconsin could borrow if there’s ever a ballot review here. The Waukesha County ad exec, it should be noted, has long pushed conspiracy theories and charged after the 2020 election that Trump had really won Wisconsin.
And then there's Murphy, another of the Legislature's bright bulbs. He, too, was so impressed that he called out his fellow Republican, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, for dragging his feet on letting the four legislators visit Arizona, claiming that Vos was "foolish" to question the Arizona recount and calling the media characterization of the process "fake news."
The only thing fake, I'm afraid, are these Republican ideologues who claim to be patriots, but would destroy the bedrock of American democracy — the verdict of the people through a free election.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
