Whenever April 1 — April Fools' Day — comes around it stirs memories of a couple of departed Capital Times staffers who were both near and dear to my heart.
I wrote about them in the book John Nichols and I authored on the paper's 100th anniversary a little more than a year ago.
Cedric Parker and Mike Miller were both CapTimes legends. Parker was a superb investigative reporter before and after World War II who went on to serve as the paper's feisty city editor and then managing editor before retiring in the mid-'70s. Miller, too, was an outstanding reporter for nearly 40 years, credited with providing a human touch to the hundreds of court cases he covered in Dane County's courts.
Both were serious journalists, but they both had a light side, especially when it came to celebrating April 1.
Parker was the originator of the April Fools spoofs that ran on the front page of the paper off and on over his career. One of his first was a photograph of the state Capitol exploding, its dome and pillars tumbling to the ground. An accompanying story explained that the building blew up because of all the hot air being generated by the politicians inside.
On April 1, 1946, less than a year after the A-bomb leveled the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Parker put together a picture and story headlined: "Dr. Niaga Deloof Brings Atomic Bomb to Madison." The story maintained that the bomb, encased in a 2-ton box with lead walls more than a foot thick, was aboard a special railroad car that stopped in Madison.
The fun-loving Parker included clues in that story for the alert reader: Niaga Deloof, for instance, was "Fooled Again" spelled backward.
Parker produced dozens of similar stories over his career at the paper. For the most part, readers got a kick out of them; some, however, didn't think it appropriate in a serious newspaper.
Nevertheless, after Parker retired and passed away a few years later, I gave Miller, a longtime admirer of the veteran reporter and editor, permission to resume what Cedric had started.
One of Miller's most memorable was his story and photoshopped picture by Rich Rygh of the photo staff of an empty Lake Monona, complete with old car bodies, fishing tackle and other debris resting on the dry lake bottom.
The spoof ran on April 1 the year that construction of the long-awaited Monona Terrace began on Monona's lakefront. For weeks, workers had been driving pilings into the shoreline, a pounding that was heard throughout the downtown.
Alas, Miller's story proclaimed, one of the footings punctured a hole in the bedrock and the entire lake drained in a matter of hours. The story was taken seriously by some — who obviously didn't read to the end — and traveled downtown to see it for themselves.
Yes, there was a time when we could pause from all the seriousness of the day and have a little fun. I sometimes wonder if we could still do that today.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.