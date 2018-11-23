One of my favorite Madisonians, who most people in town know simply as "Ms. Milele," was recognized with another honor last week for all she has done and continues to do in the struggle for equality in the community.
This one was presented by the Rotary Club of Madison, which chose her as the winner of its prestigious Manfred E. Swarsensky Humanitarian Service Award, named for the late and beloved rabbi who founded Madison's Temple Beth El after escaping Nazi Germany.
The Germans burned Swarsensky's synagogue there to the ground, threw him in a concentration camp, but then let him emigrate to the United States in 1939. When he found his way to Madison in 1940, he founded Temple Beth El and served as its rabbi until 1976, becoming one of Madison's most prominent religious leaders, who believed strongly in cooperation among all religions.
Milele Chikasa Anana represents all the rabbi stood for, said Rotarian Roberta Gassman, who presented the award before a crowd of nearly 300 at the weekly Rotary luncheon.
I've known Ms. Milele since the 1970s when she was elected to the Madison School Board, one of the first blacks in the state to win a public office and then later serving, from 1974 to 1979, as Madison's first affirmative action officer, promoting equal employment opportunities for people of color and serving as a watchdog against job discrimination. Through the years she's been deeply involved in the NAACP, the Urban League, Madison Kwanzaa, Mt. Zion Baptist Church and the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Younger people know her best now as the publisher of the glossy and colorful magazine Umoja, which trumpets positive news from what Milele affectionately calls her "village." Despite some health problems she is continually involved in Madison's black community, helping in recent years to form the Black Chamber of Commerce and promoting Black Restaurant Week. She has also mentored over 100 young people who have served as Umoja interns, learning the skills of writing and managing a publication.
There are few events in Madison communities of color that Ms. Milele doesn't personally attend, taking pictures, doing interviews and writing about the positive things that the mainstream media all too often overlook.
More than 60 of her many friends were on hand at the Rotary meeting to help underscore all she has meant to so many. And she pledged to keep working and doing what she loves "as long as God allows."
The Swarsensky award included a $2,500 grant, which Milele said she will use to help build an endowment to support an ongoing scholarship in her name for youth of color. The Goodman Community Center and the Madison Community Foundation are joining with her to build the endowment.
It was fitting that she received the honor the same day Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell was the main speaker. Mitchell, who also serves as senior pastor of Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church, has been a close friend of the Umoja publisher for years and like her, has a keen interest in helping troubled kids find a new way in life.
Mitchell spoke eloquently about the restorative justice efforts that he and other Dane County judges who deal with juvenile crime have undertaken. There are better ways, he said, than to send kids to jail while not considering the alternatives.
"It's easier to repair children than fix broken adults," he said, while using examples of cases he's handled and the results they've achieved.
The Swarsensky award is one of many that Ms. Milele has received recognizing her commitment to making this a better and more equal world.
She considers this one special, though.
"I am deeply honored to be recognized as another patch in the community quilt of sowing accomplishments," she said in a handwritten note accepting the award.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.