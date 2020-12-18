Plain Talk: America has failed its elderly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

But, its investigation, which included interviews with 70 people to reconstruct the history of those four lethal months, also showed that for-profit nursing homes had much higher death rates than those run by religious and social service agency nonprofits. Of the nation's 15,000 nursing homes, roughly 70% are owned and managed by for-profit chains.

Much of it has to do, the report goes on, with ignoring the risks from staff. It didn't occur to managers of homes owned by corporations, many of them private equity investors, that many nursing home staff are poorly paid aides and orderlies who often live in crowded conditions, travel on public transportation and often hold other high-risk jobs to make ends meet.

Plus, there are absurd laws.

"Under (decades old) Medicaid law, states are required to pay for nursing home care for anyone who qualifies," the AARP report says. "States are not required to pay for the home- and community-based services that would help seniors stay in their homes."

Consequently, when you take away the option of living in your own homes, there are far too many people in nursing homes in the first place.