Plain Talk: America has failed its elderly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

I got my AARP Bulletin this week containing the blockbuster exposé of how America has failed its elderly in nursing homes during this pandemic.
The story — parts one and two are in the current magazine with a third coming next month — is headlined: "An American Tragedy." And it truly is.
The truth is that people in power knew back in March that COVID-19 was almost uniquely lethal to the elderly. Less than 1% of the nation's population live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, but over 40% of all COVID deaths have occurred there.
The report details what happened in the first four months of the pandemic (March through June) to cause as many nursing home deaths in just 18 weeks as there were U.S. fatalities in 18 years of the Vietnam War.
It's a scandal that has to be addressed. There's plenty of blame to go around. First was the failure by the federal government to roll out mandatory testing of nursing home residents and the staffs.
"Without testing, nursing home staff focused on isolating residents who showed symptoms of the virus, while asymptomatic residents and staff continued to spread the virus throughout the facilities," the nonprofit interest group for the elderly reports.
But, its investigation, which included interviews with 70 people to reconstruct the history of those four lethal months, also showed that for-profit nursing homes had much higher death rates than those run by religious and social service agency nonprofits. Of the nation's 15,000 nursing homes, roughly 70% are owned and managed by for-profit chains.
Much of it has to do, the report goes on, with ignoring the risks from staff. It didn't occur to managers of homes owned by corporations, many of them private equity investors, that many nursing home staff are poorly paid aides and orderlies who often live in crowded conditions, travel on public transportation and often hold other high-risk jobs to make ends meet.
Plus, there are absurd laws.
"Under (decades old) Medicaid law, states are required to pay for nursing home care for anyone who qualifies," the AARP report says. "States are not required to pay for the home- and community-based services that would help seniors stay in their homes."
Consequently, when you take away the option of living in your own homes, there are far too many people in nursing homes in the first place.
"The crisis has revealed fundamental flaws in how America takes care of its oldest citizens," AARP concludes. "For any good to come from this situation, we must use what we've learned to fix the system — not just for our parents and older loved ones, but for ourselves and our children, all of whom will need to choose someday how best to spend our final years."
The pandemic has revealed much about our health system and how it fails many, particularly the poor and elderly.
Hopefully, this report the AARP will open eyes that need to be opened.
