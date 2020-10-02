 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plain Talk: Afraid of voters, Vos tries to have it both ways
top story

Plain Talk: Afraid of voters, Vos tries to have it both ways

Robin Vos speaking, AP photo (copy)

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, speaks to reporters on Feb. 20.

 SCOTT BAUER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy asked the other day whether Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and his Republican colleagues in the Legislature are afraid of the voters.

He posed the question because Vos has condemned Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate extension, yet has been noticeably silent on convening the Assembly to vote to overturn Evers' action, which the Legislature has every right to do. His counterpart in the Senate, Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, another mask opponent, has proclaimed that Republican senators are ready to do so. But, Vos hasn't joined him.

Instead, he's relying on the litigious Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a reliable GOP ally, to carry the ball. WILL, of course, doesn't have to face voters who might not understand why one would seek to overturn a mask mandate in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak that's been ravaging the state for more than a month. Twenty-seven people in Wisconsin died just this Wednesday.

Vos labeled the two-month mandate extension "rule by fiat," adding that it was illegal, unconstitutional and a "power grab," as if the governor is lusting for power while following advice from the medical community on the effectiveness of wearing masks. There will undoubtedly be additional court challenges, he added. WILL was ready and willing to oblige.

Milwaukee Democratic state Sen. Chris Larson noted the bizarreness.

"Whenever you see a Wisconsin Republican bemoan the governor's mask mandate, remember two things," he tweeted. "1) They have the power to overturn the order by joint resolution and they refused to do it. 2) They sued to have control over our #COVID19 response months ago and have done nothing."

PolitiFact labeled Larson's tweet "true. Yes, Republicans could end Evers' state of emergency anytime."

We've watched the legislative leadership dodge everything from debating gun safety measures to acting on police reform, and now declining to take a position on how to deal with this awful pandemic. Pretty poor leadership, I'd suggest.

And, yes, Robin Vos doesn't want to put his colleagues in a position where they have to decide whether to dismantle Evers' mask mandate. Let a nonprofit conservative law firm do that instead.

He is afraid of the voters.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

About the columnist

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

Dave ZweifelEmail

Get the Cap Times app for your smartphone

Click here for the iPhone version

Click here for the Android version

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics