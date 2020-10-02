Plain Talk: Afraid of voters, Vos tries to have it both ways

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy asked the other day whether Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and his Republican colleagues in the Legislature are afraid of the voters.

He posed the question because Vos has condemned Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate extension, yet has been noticeably silent on convening the Assembly to vote to overturn Evers' action, which the Legislature has every right to do. His counterpart in the Senate, Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, another mask opponent, has proclaimed that Republican senators are ready to do so. But, Vos hasn't joined him.

Instead, he's relying on the litigious Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a reliable GOP ally, to carry the ball. WILL, of course, doesn't have to face voters who might not understand why one would seek to overturn a mask mandate in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak that's been ravaging the state for more than a month. Twenty-seven people in Wisconsin died just this Wednesday.