Plain Talk: Afraid of voters, Vos tries to have it both ways

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy asked the other day whether Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and his Republican colleagues in the Legislature are afraid of the voters.
He posed the question because Vos has condemned Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate extension, yet has been noticeably silent on convening the Assembly to vote to overturn Evers' action, which the Legislature has every right to do. His counterpart in the Senate, Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, another mask opponent, has proclaimed that Republican senators are ready to do so. But, Vos hasn't joined him.
Instead, he's relying on the litigious Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a reliable GOP ally, to carry the ball. WILL, of course, doesn't have to face voters who might not understand why one would seek to overturn a mask mandate in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak that's been ravaging the state for more than a month. Twenty-seven people in Wisconsin died just this Wednesday.
Vos labeled the two-month mandate extension "rule by fiat," adding that it was illegal, unconstitutional and a "power grab," as if the governor is lusting for power while following advice from the medical community on the effectiveness of wearing masks. There will undoubtedly be additional court challenges, he added. WILL was ready and willing to oblige.
Milwaukee Democratic state Sen. Chris Larson noted the bizarreness.
"Whenever you see a Wisconsin Republican bemoan the governor's mask mandate, remember two things," he tweeted. "1) They have the power to overturn the order by joint resolution and they refused to do it. 2) They sued to have control over our #COVID19 response months ago and have done nothing."
PolitiFact labeled Larson's tweet "true. Yes, Republicans could end Evers' state of emergency anytime."
We've watched the legislative leadership dodge everything from debating gun safety measures to acting on police reform, and now declining to take a position on how to deal with this awful pandemic. Pretty poor leadership, I'd suggest.
And, yes, Robin Vos doesn't want to put his colleagues in a position where they have to decide whether to dismantle Evers' mask mandate. Let a nonprofit conservative law firm do that instead.
He is afraid of the voters.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
