Plain Talk: Advice from an activist at 100: Being in the trenches still counts

"It was a wonderful affair," said her son James, who is now retired himself, has moved back to Madison after a multi-faceted career and is helping take care of his mother.

Betty, exhausted from the birthday festivities, was sleeping when I called the day after to see how it went. James explained that her hearing isn't what it used to be and she has some trouble on the phone, so he and I reminisced about how she devoted her life to the city she has always loved.

James believed it was her personality that led her to volunteer and take leadership positions in so many causes.

"If she didn't think something was right, she wanted to do something about it," he said. "She was determined and persistent, always wanted to make stuff happen, whether it was with the Vilas Neighborhood Association or something at the United Nations."

She was an early volunteer with the local League of Women Voters and soon became an officer at the state level, and then for many years served as the finance chair for the national LWV, a position which took her to Washington several days a year.

Betty did environmental advocacy for the league as well, and then was appointed to participate in the United Nations' Conference on Human Settlements in the late '70s.