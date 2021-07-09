Plain Talk: Advice from an activist at 100: Being in the trenches still counts

Back in the '60s when I began my Cap Times career as a reporter, James and Betty MacDonald were two of Madison's best known civic activists, often cited and quoted in dozens of news stories.
James, a law professor at the UW, and his wife Betty were early advocates for protecting the environment, pioneers in promoting equal opportunities and volunteers for a host of causes all aimed at making Madison a better place to live.
When I became city editor in 1971, I remember sending reporters to cover James' work as a special assistant to then Gov. Patrick Lucey. The governor was upset with the Department of Natural Resources' slow response to environmental issues, and James' work on the issue led him to become involved in the early hearings that provided the groundwork that ended with the ban of the destructive insecticide DDT.
A man with strong opinions about the importance and direction of public education, he was later elected to the school board and served two terms during a period when the school district was growing by leaps and bounds. He passed away in 1995.
Betty, however, marked her 100th birthday just a few days ago. About 20 family members — including three children, five grandkids and six great-grandchildren — all gathered at her Vilas Avenue home, the one she and James bought 73 years ago, for a celebration on July 1.
"It was a wonderful affair," said her son James, who is now retired himself, has moved back to Madison after a multi-faceted career and is helping take care of his mother.
Betty, exhausted from the birthday festivities, was sleeping when I called the day after to see how it went. James explained that her hearing isn't what it used to be and she has some trouble on the phone, so he and I reminisced about how she devoted her life to the city she has always loved.
James believed it was her personality that led her to volunteer and take leadership positions in so many causes.
"If she didn't think something was right, she wanted to do something about it," he said. "She was determined and persistent, always wanted to make stuff happen, whether it was with the Vilas Neighborhood Association or something at the United Nations."
She was an early volunteer with the local League of Women Voters and soon became an officer at the state level, and then for many years served as the finance chair for the national LWV, a position which took her to Washington several days a year.
Betty did environmental advocacy for the league as well, and then was appointed to participate in the United Nations' Conference on Human Settlements in the late '70s.
Here in Madison she was a key player in the formation of the Madison Equal Opportunities Commission, working with the likes of the late state Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson, late civil rights leader the Rev. James C. Wright and former NAACP chair Marshall Colston.
"I remember all these people sitting around our kitchen table drafting the proposed ordinance and planning strategy on how to get it passed," James said.
In 1983 she was honored with the new EOC's highest award.
Even at 100, she still stays involved. She reads the front page of the New York Times every day and has attended neighborhood meetings when there are big issues being discussed — lights at the Edgewood High football field and plans to make changes at Vilas Park, for example.
Most of the friends she made during those heady activist days in Madison have passed on, James noted, but she has made new and younger friends, many of them in their 60s, who come and visit her often.
Do they talk politics? Actually, they don't talk about anything else, he answered.
In addition to James, Betty and her husband had two other children, Roderick, who lives near Mount Horeb, and daughter Lizzy Petrus who lives in Colorado.
After all those years of activism, does she think times have changed?
"Well, she worries that there isn't much new under the sun," James replied. "Yes, there are different fights, but being in the trenches still counts."
Sound advice from someone who has long fought the good fight.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
