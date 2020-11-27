Plain Talk: Ad Council campaign is what we need to spread the word about COVID-19 vaccines

There was a story buried in the New York Times earlier this week that spoke volumes about just how badly we've muffed this coronavirus pandemic.

Alarmed that during its last days in power the Trump administration is not leading the charge to convince skeptical Americans to get the coronavirus vaccines as soon as they become widely available, the private and nonprofit Ad Council has a plan to spend $50 million on a campaign to persuade Americans to get their shots.

"Frankly, this is the biggest public health crisis we've ever faced and we don't have time to waste," said Lisa Sherman, CEO of the Council. "We're working in advance, so that once those vaccines are proven to be safe and approved by all the right people, we're ready to go."

The Ad Council is nonprofit national organization that was founded by a consortium of advertising agencies back in 1941. James Webb Young, a cofounder of the Young and Rubicam agency (remember Brylcreem, a little dab will do ya?), convinced the nation's other large advertising firms to come together in service of social good as war clouds loomed throughout the world.