Plain Talk | Act 10 continues to drive teachers out of the profession

A disturbing news story in the New York Times several weeks ago explained how President Joe Biden's climate agenda is being hobbled because hundreds of scientists and policy analysts left the federal government during the last administration.
Which means that former President Donald Trump’s contempt for climate science continues to reverberate six months into the Biden administration, the story noted.
Trump's political appointees undermined federal studies, fired scientists and drove many career government experts to quit or retire. Now, as a result, hundreds of jobs in climate and environmental science across the federal government remain vacant just as Biden is trying to push through an ambitious program to deal with the escalating problems of our changing climate.
Juliette Hart was one example in the Times's story. She quit her job last summer as an oceanographer for the U.S. Geological Survey, where she used climate models to help coastal communities plan for rising seas, the story reported. She was demoralized after four years of the Trump administration, she said, in which political appointees pressured her to delete or downplay mentions of climate change.
“It’s easy and quick to leave government, not so quick for government to regain the talent,” said Dr. Hart, whose job remains vacant.
The type of employees affected are different, of course, but there's a similarity to what the Biden administration is facing and what's happened to the teaching profession in Wisconsin, thanks to government leaders who would demonize certain workers for their own political self-interest.
Donald Trump made it difficult for any serious climate scientist to stay on the job by appointing bosses who derided their work. Former Gov. Scott Walker and his cadre in the state Legislature, many of whom are still in office, made government workers, and in particular teachers, the target of their contempt.
In addition to knee-capping their unions, the political tsunami known as Act 10 put the burden of balancing the state budget squarely on the backs of the state's employees and its public school teachers.
Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction data from 2005 to 2017 show that Wisconsin teachers' median combined salaries and benefits were $10,843 lower than they were before Act 10. The National Education Association, the union that represents public school teachers across the country, contends that Wisconsin teacher compensation ranks 33rd in the U.S.
Wisconsin isn't the only state experiencing a teacher shortage — reasons range from poor pay to contentiousness over COVID-19 safety protocols — but in Wisconsin Act 10 continues to be cited as the reason why so many young people are opting out of teaching careers here.
That's been a double whammy for many school districts because the number of teachers leaving to pursue other careers continues to grow. That's been on top of the loss of veteran educators, those 55 and over, who took retirement immediately following Act 10's passage. Normally, roughly 15% of the teacher workforce retires at age 55. In 2012, that number doubled to 30%.
Back in 2016, when Tony Evers was still superintendent of public instruction, he commissioned a 10-member working group to study school staffing issues. Among the factors the report found was poor teacher morale. Interviews with teachers across the state revealed that they feel targeted and undervalued, especially in the wake of Act 10.
"The perception now is that the community is less forgiving of teachers, and there is increased pressure for teachers to be 'darn near perfect,'" the working group reported. "Due to budget cuts and revenue limits ... there are fewer resources available overall to invest in teacher training and retention."
Ironically, one of the fallouts of Act 10 has been the creation of what is often referred to as teacher "free agency," which adversely affects many rural districts. Talented teachers, especially those in high-demand areas like science, technology and math, are recruited by districts that can afford to pay more, leaving poorer districts with even worse shortages.
And guess where most of Act 10's votes came from? You guessed it, legislators from rural Wisconsin who joined in Walker's asinine declaration that public employees and teachers are the "haves" and the folks back home the "have nots."
Republicans like to claim that government needs to be run like a business. Well guess what, the most successful businesses are ones that value their employees and treat them fairly.
There's a lesson there for a lot of holier-than-thou politicians.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
