Plain Talk | Act 10 continues to drive teachers out of the profession

That's been a double whammy for many school districts because the number of teachers leaving to pursue other careers continues to grow. That's been on top of the loss of veteran educators, those 55 and over, who took retirement immediately following Act 10's passage. Normally, roughly 15% of the teacher workforce retires at age 55. In 2012, that number doubled to 30%.

Back in 2016, when Tony Evers was still superintendent of public instruction, he commissioned a 10-member working group to study school staffing issues. Among the factors the report found was poor teacher morale. Interviews with teachers across the state revealed that they feel targeted and undervalued, especially in the wake of Act 10.

"The perception now is that the community is less forgiving of teachers, and there is increased pressure for teachers to be 'darn near perfect,'" the working group reported. "Due to budget cuts and revenue limits ... there are fewer resources available overall to invest in teacher training and retention."

Ironically, one of the fallouts of Act 10 has been the creation of what is often referred to as teacher "free agency," which adversely affects many rural districts. Talented teachers, especially those in high-demand areas like science, technology and math, are recruited by districts that can afford to pay more, leaving poorer districts with even worse shortages.