Plain Talk: A win for Badger fans, a loss for Trump

The coronavirus aside, this has been a big news week.
Not only did one of Wisconsin's most conservative Supreme Court justices get knocked off the bench, but the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department actually decided to install railings in Camp Randall.
Because I had written several columns decrying the lack of railings in the historic stadium, pointing out that their absence has been a serious safety problem particularly for older football fans, several readers this week emailed me congratulations and thanks for making it happen.
Yes, I probably did shed some light on the issue, but I was merely repeating what countless fans had been saying for years. Several wrote to me that they had complained about the lack of railings, describing accidents they had witnessed and falls that they themselves had endured.
Others reported that they had given up season tickets they had held for years rather than take a chance of suffering a serious injury to watch their beloved Badgers play football.
Their persistence finally paid off this week when Athletic Director Barry Alvarez announced that after a one-year "trial" where railings were installed between Sections B and C and in the upper deck between BB and CC, the entire stadium would now be equipped with railings to help the elderly and others with physical issues get to their seats safely, by having a railing to hold.
The UW's announcement added that the department is "constantly trying to add amenities to the stadium and this is one that will positively affect a lot of people."
I'm not sure I'd call railings an amenity. Seem to me to be something that all public arenas ought to have. But, nevertheless, it's good the school finally saw fit to do the right thing.
While Badger football fans were winners this week, others weren't so fortunate. The Wisconsin Republican establishment consisting of its legislative leaders, Scott Fitzgerald and Robin Vos, and their financial enablers at Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, were eating humble pie.
Senate Majority Leader Fitzgerald and Speaker Vos lost their gambit to force the April 7 vote, believing that the COVID-19 epidemic would depress the voter turnout and help get their candidate, Scott Walker appointee Daniel Kelly, elected to a 10-year term, cementing the conservative's hold on the state's high court.
Instead, perhaps because voters saw through the machinations, hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites took advantage of their right to vote absentee and thwarted the low turnout scenario that Fitzgerald and Vos and their GOP colleagues in the Legislature had hoped would happen.
WMC, which has spent millions to get conservative, big-business Republicans elected to the high court, bet big on Kelly, too.
According to campaign contributions compiled by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, the state's powerful business lobby lavished $1.1 million on the losing Kelly campaign.
Meanwhile, the four other conservatives on the court — Chief Justice Patience Roggensack and Justices Annette Ziegler, Brian Hagedorn and Rebecca Bradley — must be a bit chastened as well. In a most unusual move, the four appeared to be taking sides by criticizing Karofsky's campaign statements. Probably a little uncomfortable since Karofsky will be sitting on the bench with them.
But, perhaps the biggest loser of all may have been the president of the United States. Donald Trump went all out for Kelly. Maybe he doesn't have as much sway with Wisconsin voters as he thinks he does.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!