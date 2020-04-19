Plain Talk: A win for Badger fans, a loss for Trump

The coronavirus aside, this has been a big news week.

Not only did one of Wisconsin's most conservative Supreme Court justices get knocked off the bench, but the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department actually decided to install railings in Camp Randall.

Because I had written several columns decrying the lack of railings in the historic stadium, pointing out that their absence has been a serious safety problem particularly for older football fans, several readers this week emailed me congratulations and thanks for making it happen.

Yes, I probably did shed some light on the issue, but I was merely repeating what countless fans had been saying for years. Several wrote to me that they had complained about the lack of railings, describing accidents they had witnessed and falls that they themselves had endured.

Others reported that they had given up season tickets they had held for years rather than take a chance of suffering a serious injury to watch their beloved Badgers play football.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.