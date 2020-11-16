Plain Talk: A tribute to 3 who made their mark

Rosemary passed away last week at the age of 80. She had retired from The Capital Times back in 2005, working the last several years on her job as the crack editor in charge of the copy desk, helping make other reporters' stories sing and crafting attention-grabbing headlines.

She never married, devoting her life to the news business, but also to the many animals in her life that she thoroughly enjoyed and pampered. As a young reporter she had horses, then she raised and nurtured cats, and later in life adopted dogs who were her constant companions at her home on Wingra Drive. The Dane County Humane Society honored her a few years back for her years of support for its work and for providing the seed money for its "Maggie Fund," which pays for surgeries to shelter animals, giving them a better shot at adoption.

Rosemary's last years were marred by health problems, but several of her longtime colleagues at the newspaper pitched in to help care for her, helping her stay connected with the news people she loved. She has left us all pleasant memories of a well-lived life.

Unfortunately, Rose isn't the only member of The Capital Times family we lost in recent days. Although she wasn't a staff member, Barbara Quirk was a regular contributor to our features section for nearly 20 years.