Plain Talk: A message of optimism as we work to save the planet

Phelps described how she spent her time at the six-day Madrid conference. She was able to get into the "blue zone" where the politicians and scientists have their meetings. Most meetings were open to her because of her "accredited observer" status, she explained, but the higher-level negotiations were only open to top-level politicians.

She described how as an American she might get a smile when she ran into influential people, but "I felt the need to apologize for our country and our current leadership ... I don't think most Republicans realize what standing we've lost in the yes of the world since they put Mr. T at the helm."

Carol is a teacher and "I care about kids. When I'm asked why I became a climate activist, the shortest, simplest answer I give people is that I may not be alive in 30 or 50 years, but the students I'm teaching today will be."

She and her husband Andy have visited about 40 countries during their lives, but they've sworn off flying as much as possible to help save the planet. She also confided that she and Andy are longtime animal activists, but today, as her husband puts it, "It's no longer about saving the sad polar bears. It's about saving the humans."

She had one more comment to further explain her optimism after COP 25: