Plain Talk: A lesson in democracy from Santa Claus and a schoolteacher

This column ran on Christmas Eve back in 2014. By request, I'm reprinting it here on another Christmas:
It was about this time back in 1948 that a crisis gripped the playground at New Glarus grade school.
The third- and fourth-graders were out in the cold for recess, probably throwing snowballs at each other. Back in those days, grades often shared the same room and one teacher because, right after the war, class sizes were quite small.
That was the case with the third- and fourth-graders that year. Our teacher was a wonderful woman we all knew as Mrs. Goodman. We were convinced she was the best teacher anywhere in the world. She actually made it fun to go to school and made sure we understood every lesson.
Out on that playground just before Christmas, a terrible thing happened. One of the fourth-graders felt compelled to tell a bunch of us third-graders that there is no such thing as Santa Claus. Most of us were aghast. No Santa Claus? That couldn't be.
Soon, others joined in, and a huge argument broke out. Many of the older kids (they were 9 years old) joined in mocking us 8-year-olds for being duped into believing, as if they weren't longtime believers in Santa themselves.
We decided to settle this by going to the ultimate authority. Mrs. Goodman would tell us the truth. So when we slid into our desks after recess, one of the third-graders raised her hand and, obviously hoping the answer would be "yes," asked Mrs. Goodman if there is a Santa Claus.
It, of course, didn't strike me then, but that must have been a question any school teacher hoped she'd never have to answer in a room full of kids who were getting wise to the ways of the world. Quick on her feet like all good teachers, she wanted to know why she'd been asked the question.
Informed that some of the fourth-graders were spreading a rumor that Santa wasn't real, Mrs. Goodman decided to have a debate. We were starting to study, after all, how a democratic government works.
So the fourth-graders and the third-graders rose to argue their case, and after about 30 minutes, Mrs. Goodman declared that it was time to take a vote.
Those who thought Santa wasn't real were told to raise their hands. Then, those who did believe were asked to raise theirs. It wasn't even close. The pro-Santa kids won in a landslide.
"Well, the verdict is in," she said. "There's a Santa Claus."
Now it wasn't exactly "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus," but it had the same ameliorating impact on a bunch of 8-year-olds as did Francis Church's famous response to 8-year-old Virginia O'Hanlon in the New York Sun back in 1897.
Mrs. Goodman — her first name was Lizetta and her husband was John — spent 10 years in the New Glarus school system, leaving in the fall of 1953 to teach in Madison. She was always my favorite teacher and helped me more than anyone to enjoy writing and reading.
She was in her 90s when she passed away about 10 years ago. She was a tribute to her profession and an example of how important teachers are.
When Santa comes down the chimney tonight, I'll once again remember Mrs. Goodman.
