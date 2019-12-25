Plain Talk: A lesson in democracy from Santa Claus and a schoolteacher

This column ran on Christmas Eve back in 2014. By request, I'm reprinting it here on another Christmas:

It was about this time back in 1948 that a crisis gripped the playground at New Glarus grade school.

The third- and fourth-graders were out in the cold for recess, probably throwing snowballs at each other. Back in those days, grades often shared the same room and one teacher because, right after the war, class sizes were quite small.

That was the case with the third- and fourth-graders that year. Our teacher was a wonderful woman we all knew as Mrs. Goodman. We were convinced she was the best teacher anywhere in the world. She actually made it fun to go to school and made sure we understood every lesson.

Out on that playground just before Christmas, a terrible thing happened. One of the fourth-graders felt compelled to tell a bunch of us third-graders that there is no such thing as Santa Claus. Most of us were aghast. No Santa Claus? That couldn't be.

Soon, others joined in, and a huge argument broke out. Many of the older kids (they were 9 years old) joined in mocking us 8-year-olds for being duped into believing, as if they weren't longtime believers in Santa themselves.