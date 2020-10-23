Plain Talk: A full-time City Council is still a lousy idea

But if you think that turning those alders into full-time professional politicians will solve that problem, you're dreaming.

When the Legislature was composed of part-timers — people who made their livings working alongside their constituents — the Wisconsin Legislature was famous for its enlightened legislation and groundbreaking ideas. When they decided to pay themselves enough to make a living as full-time politicians, they swallowed the argument that paying full-time salaries and benefits would attract more competent people.

I'd argue that it did the opposite. Soon, staying in office became paramount. Now, for most, it was their only job.

Legislative elections soon became tainted with the need to raise money, much of it from special interests, for expensive campaigns. The focus is no longer on what the politician can do for the betterment of the community, but on what needs to be done to stay in office.