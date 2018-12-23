Back when I was a kid taking Sunday school lessons at the Swiss Church in New Glarus, our minister Lynn Tschudy insisted we learn how to sing the famous Christmas carol "Silent Night" in German.
This was in the days just after the end of World War II, when insisting that American youngsters sing in German was likely to raise more than a few eyebrows. But the good reverend wanted to make a point. Christmas isn't a celebration just for Americans, but for nationalities around the world, friend or foe. And it would be best if we young kids learned that.
I recalled those days — I can still sing the first verse in German — after reading that this Christmas happens to be the 200th anniversary of the first time "Silent Night" was sung in church. The words were written by a priest in 1816, but were hurriedly set to music by composer Franz Xaver Gruber just before Christmas in 1818.
Legend has it that the priest discovered that mice had chewed holes in the bellows in the church's organ and he was scrambling to put together at least some music for Christmas services. The priest, the Rev. Joseph Mohr, convinced Gruber to use Mohr's words and create a simple tune that could be played on a guitar substituting for the disabled organ.
That's how, it is said, "Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht" was born, and 200 years later it is still the most beloved carol in the world.
Many military historians claim that the carol served as the impetus for the famed Christmas Eve truce during World War I, when British and German troops set down their weapons and sang "Silent Night" and other carols and actually stopped fighting along the Western Front for nearly 24 hours. A short peace, someone said, in a terrible war.
The impromptu truce alarmed commanders and political leaders, who considered the lull in the killing nothing short of subversion.
A British soldier who was there said a few years after the war that he had come to the conclusion that Christmas Eve of 1914 "that if we had been left to ourselves there never would have been another shot fired." Think of how that would have altered history. The U.S. would never have had to join the war, hundreds of thousands of lives would have been saved and there just might have been a better way to settle differences than the one that eventually embroiled the world in World War II.
But such is the sad story of history.
It's as though come Christmas time we're reminded by carols like "Silent Night," good wishes from friends and, yes, a few foes, and many acts of kindness that there really is a better way to live our lives and resolve our differences.
The calm, the bright that "Silent Night" describes seems to quickly evaporate, just as that brief truce did on the battlefield in 1914. Hopefully, it won't be another 200 years before the wishes of that Christmas carol become reality: that devastating wars and cruelty are ended and we truly "sleep in heavenly peace."
From all of us at The Capital Times, have a Merry Christmas!
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
