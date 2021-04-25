Plain Talk: 51 years later, the Earth still needs our help

Can it really be that many years?
I had to ask myself that question as the nation celebrated Earth Day this past Thursday. Fifty-one full years since U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, a favorite son of Wisconsin, energized young people throughout the country to set aside a day to focus everyone's attention on what we were doing to the environment and coming up with answers to change it. It's now morphed into Earth Week to help focus our attention even further.
Frankly, while there has been progress — it's been more than a half-century, after all — we continue to spin our wheels addressing the peril facing the only planet we have.
I still remember Walter Cronkite musing on a CBS news special as the Vietnam War finally came to an end in the '70s what cause young people would now champion in the years ahead. When told that it was likely the environment, he replied, well, who would oppose that?
At it turned out, plenty. Like most of us, he couldn't predict the pushback that would come from vested interests when their bottom lines were threatened by efforts to clean up our smog-filled air and protect our rivers and lakes from pollution. Or stop filling swamps for subdivisions and shopping centers. Or regulate pesticides and herbicides that were poisoning wells and our food.
Indeed, an entire political party still opposes initiatives to begin transferring our reliance on fossil fuels to renewables so that we can make a dent in the amount of carbon that is heating up the planet. Donald Trump's administration spent four years tearing down environmental protections. And Gaylord Nelson's seat in the U.S. Senate is now held by a Republican who denies climate change is real and the warming earth isn't caused by humans at all, but stems from an increase in sun spots that we can do nothing about.
My colleague John Nichols and I wrote about that first Earth Day in our book on the 100-year history of The Capital Times and how the newspaper covered every teach-in, march, rally, clean-up brigade and other organized activity that took place here in Dane County. We were just one of thousands of municipalities and universities around the country that cheered on that first Earth Day, April 22, 1970.
The night before, Nelson came to the UW campus to underscore his vision. He made it clear that our environment is all-encompassing and that a clean Earth is essential for everyone's well being. It's more than just water and air.
"Our goal is an environment of decency, quality and mutual respect for all other human creatures and all living creatures — an environment without ugliness, without ghettos, without discrimination, without hunger, poverty or war. Our environment is a decent environment in the deepest and broadest sense," he told the cheering crowd.
Now 51 years later, as President Joe Biden hosts a climate change summit, the United Nations World Meteorological Organization is warning that the world is facing the abyss.
Increasing temperatures and how they affect climate is going to cause misery and strife for all living creatures unless the United States and other countries come together to create that environment of decency Gaylord Nelson talked about 51 years ago.
We don't have another 51 to go.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
