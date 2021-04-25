Plain Talk: 51 years later, the Earth still needs our help

Indeed, an entire political party still opposes initiatives to begin transferring our reliance on fossil fuels to renewables so that we can make a dent in the amount of carbon that is heating up the planet. Donald Trump's administration spent four years tearing down environmental protections. And Gaylord Nelson's seat in the U.S. Senate is now held by a Republican who denies climate change is real and the warming earth isn't caused by humans at all, but stems from an increase in sun spots that we can do nothing about.

My colleague John Nichols and I wrote about that first Earth Day in our book on the 100-year history of The Capital Times and how the newspaper covered every teach-in, march, rally, clean-up brigade and other organized activity that took place here in Dane County. We were just one of thousands of municipalities and universities around the country that cheered on that first Earth Day, April 22, 1970.

The night before, Nelson came to the UW campus to underscore his vision. He made it clear that our environment is all-encompassing and that a clean Earth is essential for everyone's well being. It's more than just water and air.