Plain Talk: 50 years ago, black students protested at UW-Madison. We've made little progress since then

The actions so alarmed then-Gov. Warren Knowles and many legislators who insisted the school had to be kept open that Knowles activated several hundred Guard members to help police do just that.

The strike ended when the university promised to take action to attract more African American students and faculty members and agreed to create an Afro-American Studies Department, one of the students' key demands.

As I recall those days while watching the protests and observing the anger in the wake of the senseless killing by police of yet another unarmed black man, I come to realize just how little progress we've made in these past 50 years. The Afro-American Studies Department is still there; indeed it has become a nationally-regarded department, but little else has changed.

The still paltry number of students and faculty of color on campus is just a microcosm of the incredible inequities that African Americans have lived and suffered with throughout our nation's history.

The killing of George Floyd by yet another rogue white cop is just part of why black people in this country are fed up. They're tired of being abused and treated as less than human by so much of white America. They're tired of being redlined by real estate firms and banks that have created impoverished neighborhoods in our cities.