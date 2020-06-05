Plain Talk: 50 years ago, black students protested at UW-Madison. We've made little progress since then

A sense of déjà vu swept over me this week.
It was 51 years ago when, as a member of the Wisconsin National Guard, my unit was activated to help keep the University of Wisconsin's Madison campus open.
This February 1969 activation was the fourth in less than two years. Two of them had been in response to anti-Vietnam War protests which, thanks mainly to empty-headed law enforcement tactics, culminated in violence along — where else? — State Street. Another was to Milwaukee, where protests and violence erupted following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in 1968.
But, this one was different. It involved the black students at the UW, who, tired of waiting for some meaningful progress in black student enrollment and the hiring and promotion of faculty of color, decided to call a campus-wide strike and, in turn, shut down the school.
Black student leaders had been meeting for three years with the administration and were clearly frustrated and felt that the only power they had left was to disrupt the university. The call for the strike was joined by thousands of white students.
Together they held rallies to tell the world of the inequities. They boycotted classes, marched down State Street to the Capitol, took over classrooms and blocked the doorways to buildings that housed classes.
The actions so alarmed then-Gov. Warren Knowles and many legislators who insisted the school had to be kept open that Knowles activated several hundred Guard members to help police do just that.
The strike ended when the university promised to take action to attract more African American students and faculty members and agreed to create an Afro-American Studies Department, one of the students' key demands.
As I recall those days while watching the protests and observing the anger in the wake of the senseless killing by police of yet another unarmed black man, I come to realize just how little progress we've made in these past 50 years. The Afro-American Studies Department is still there; indeed it has become a nationally-regarded department, but little else has changed.
The still paltry number of students and faculty of color on campus is just a microcosm of the incredible inequities that African Americans have lived and suffered with throughout our nation's history.
The killing of George Floyd by yet another rogue white cop is just part of why black people in this country are fed up. They're tired of being abused and treated as less than human by so much of white America. They're tired of being redlined by real estate firms and banks that have created impoverished neighborhoods in our cities.
They're tired of politicians who lavish billions on corporate welfare, but won't lift a finger to promote living wages or ensure that they can get affordable health care. They're tired of suffering illnesses and watching family members die from diseases like the coronavirus at alarming rates. They're tired of being made to jump through hoops just to vote and understand how lawsuits aimed at "cleansing" voting rolls are aimed directly at them.
They're tired of daily insults they endure from white folks, some of them just from ignorance, others from pure malice — how many have been victims of the n-word shouted from passing cars?
Just a few days ago, smack in the middle of all the turmoil, two young black men were visited by Monona police after they received a call that a burglary was taking place in a residential neighborhood. The two young men — one of them the former manager of my son's basketball team, the other a college football player — were living in the house. But, they were black, hence, suspect. Would have never happened to two white guys.
These indignities happen all the time. Most of them go unnoticed by white America.
What we're witnessing out there these past several days has been building for a very long time. The Daily Show's Trevor Noah likened it all to a social contract all people enter into to form a society. There are rules spelled out by the contract on how we treat and work with each other. But, if black people constantly see that white people don't follow those rules, then why should they?
It was his explanation for why some resort to violence.
I'll never agree that violence solves anything. But, if it's taken us 50 years from a student protest aimed at improving their condition then to what we see in our unequal society today, we better start changing our ways.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
