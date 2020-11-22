Plain Talk: 2020 was bad, but 1963 wasn't so hot either

Some insist that it was this day 57 years ago that forever changed America, that it has been downhill since. In truth, like after 9/11, the assassination did bring the country together briefly. Under his successor, Lyndon Johnson, Congress finally agreed to pass historic civil rights laws, it created innovative programs like Medicare for the seniors, Head Start for at-risk kids, and launched a war on poverty.

Still, young people like me viewed 1963 as the worst year ever. Then came 1968. In that year, while the awful, wasteful and idiotic Vietnam War continued to rage, the likes of Martin Luther King, Jr., and JFK's brother, Bobby, were assassinated to the disbelief of the entire country. Were any of our leaders safe from the increasing hatred that was sweeping the nation?

And now we have 2020. As it mercifully comes to a close, there's hope that new vaccines will help bring an end to this national nightmare that has ruined lives and jobs and killed and disabled so many of our friends and neighbors.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has come on top of deeper problems that face us all — deep and violent social upheaval and a deep-seated hatred for each other in no small way thanks to the actions of a president who has fanned that hatred and continues to fan it for his own political gain.

So is 2020 the worst year ever? For the young among us today, the answer is no doubt yes. But, for many of us, this day in 1963 still seems like it started it all.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.