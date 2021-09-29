Opinion | You can get a $20 shot, but anti-vaxxers prefer a $2,100 antibody treatment

Pretty scary stuff, but it's what American society is facing in this insane mixed-up era we live in.

A further irony is that the politicians who brush aside the critical importance of getting vaccinated and instead promote an antibody treatment are typically the same people who deplore programs to achieve social and economic justice as too costly.

They see nothing wrong with spending $2,100 for a treatment when a $20 vaccine would get even better results and help end the pandemic. But help families afford daycare? No way.

That kind of attitude constantly plays out in this obstinate Wisconsin Legislature as well. And it's not only about health care, although the Republican bosses who have passed budgets shortchanging education have frittered away a billion dollars from the U.S. government that could have expanded Medicaid coverage in the state. By all accounts, that money could have helped in the fight against COVID.

The GOP leadership is already saddling Wisconsin taxpayers with expenses aimed at taking yet another useless look at the state's 2020 presidential election, an election that has already been verified by recounts and court cases.