Opinion | You can get a $20 shot, but anti-vaxxers prefer a $2,100 antibody treatment

Here's one for the books that's likely to get your blood to boil:
A large number — more than 1 million is the latest estimate — of Americans who have stubbornly refused COVID vaccinations only to contract the disease are electing to be treated with monoclonal antibodies.
That was the treatment that Donald Trump received when he was infected with the coronavirus last October, and it's the one that Gov. Ron DeSantis promotes in Florida, his way of helping the pigheaded Floridians he coddles by thwarting mask and vaccine mandates. Let 'em get sick, he effectively says, we'll fix them with the antibodies.
The irony is that the monoclonal treatment is as experimental as the vaccines. That the vaccines were developed in less than a year is the excuse that many anti-vaxxers use in explaining their belief that the vaccines are somehow dangerous and probably fake.
Ironically, the antibody treatment was developed in even less time, doctors point out. And unlike the Pfizer vaccine, it hasn't been fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. In other words, it's still experimental.
But what's infuriating is that the monoclonal treatment currently costs about $2,100 a dose — 100 times more than a shot in the arm.
And guess who's expected to pay for it? The taxpayers, of course.
The demand for the treatment has been so strong — mostly to treat unvaccinated COVID patients — that there's now a shortage. According to the New York Times, dosage orders have skyrocketed from 27,000 per week in July to 168,000 doses in August.
Seven southern states, all on the bottom end of administering coronavirus shots, account for 70% of the orders, the paper reported. As supplies dwindle, the feds bought another 1.8 million doses in mid-September.
“It’s clogging up resources, it’s hard to give, and a vaccine is $20 and could prevent almost all of that,” Dr. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist at a San Diego family health center, told the paper.
He added that pushing antibodies while playing down vaccines, is “like investing in car insurance without investing in brakes.”
Doctors have further warned that antibody treatments alone cannot keep pace with ballooning outbreaks. A vaccination protects others from exposure, while a single antibody treatment helps just a single patient.
The Times pointed out that the infusions must be given within 10 days of symptoms and therefore are unhelpful to most hospitalized patients. And receiving the antibodies once does not keep people from becoming seriously ill if they catch the virus again later.
Pretty scary stuff, but it's what American society is facing in this insane mixed-up era we live in.
A further irony is that the politicians who brush aside the critical importance of getting vaccinated and instead promote an antibody treatment are typically the same people who deplore programs to achieve social and economic justice as too costly.
They see nothing wrong with spending $2,100 for a treatment when a $20 vaccine would get even better results and help end the pandemic. But help families afford daycare? No way.
That kind of attitude constantly plays out in this obstinate Wisconsin Legislature as well. And it's not only about health care, although the Republican bosses who have passed budgets shortchanging education have frittered away a billion dollars from the U.S. government that could have expanded Medicaid coverage in the state. By all accounts, that money could have helped in the fight against COVID.
The GOP leadership is already saddling Wisconsin taxpayers with expenses aimed at taking yet another useless look at the state's 2020 presidential election, an election that has already been verified by recounts and court cases.
But expense is no obstacle for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' desire to please the defeated Donald Trump. Former right-wing Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has been given carte blanche to conduct yet another investigation of the election. Already it is estimated that it will cost taxpayers at least $680,000 to run an investigation of something that has already been investigated. And the bumbling Gableman, who was a disaster when he was on the Supreme Court, has already shown that his "investigation" will be a clown show, complete with threats to punish local election clerks if they don't toe his laughable line.
How many useful programs at half that cost has this GOP-led Legislature nixed because they piously claimed they were protecting taxpayers?
And then there's the million bucks it will cost taxpayers for high-priced lawyers the Republican leaders have hired to protect their "right" to once again gerrymander the state's legislative and congressional district boundaries.
It seems that guarding the public purse only applies when the programs that need funding are proposed by the other guys.
But when GOP ideology is at stake — no to mask and vaccine mandates, yes to baseless claims of stolen elections, and yes to crooked redistricting — the public till is open.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
