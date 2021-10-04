Opinion | With the GOP, fiscal responsibility means trillions for wars and the wealthy

Way back in 2008, former Republican Sen. Lincoln Chafee wrote a book that detailed what he labeled the "reckless presidency" of George W. Bush.
Chafee, of Rhode Island, was surprisingly critical of what went on behind the scenes in the Bush administration, orchestrated by Vice President Dick Cheney and the cabal of neocons that had been installed in the federal government.
Chafee was always known as a moderate, when that actually described some Republicans back in the day, but his disgust with the eight years of the younger Bush convinced him that he needed to document how they were a disaster for the country.
His book, "Against the Tide," pointed to a host of decisions, ranging from appointing right-wing zealot Sam Alito to the Supreme Court to the foolish and unnecessary invasion of Iraq. But what continues to stand out for me was his description on how the Bush clique strong-armed a huge tax cut in its first year, effectively squandering the budget surpluses that were finally reducing the national debt.
Like someone else we have come to know, Bush, with Cheney leading the way, browbeat Republicans in Congress with either-you're-for-me-or-will-face-the-consequences edicts to get their way on what was then an unprecedented $1.6 trillion tax cut. There were no discussions with Congress, no listening to different views. It was $1.6 trillion or else.
Chafee recalls being called to the "woodshed" by Bush and Cheney when he made it known he viewed such a cut as irresponsible.
"If were going to cut into the surplus that the president's father had helped achieve at enormous political cost," he wrote, "let us invest in our assets as any smart business owner would.
"We could put people to work fixing our aging highways, bridges and levees; fix the marriage penalty and inheritance tax ... and fund programs to put us on the path to energy and environmental sustainability," he added.
Chafee's view was ignored by a compliant Congress. Shortly after 9/11 happened, the Bush administration marched off to war without funding it and the nation's deficit soared once again.
I recount all this because of the utter hypocrisy being exhibited by today's Republicans marching lockstep against Joe Biden's attempts to strengthen the country's physical and human infrastructure.
Those decisions by the Bush-era Republicans — and there are still many of them around — led to two decades of budget deficits, a ballooning national debt and a complete disregard of repairing the nation's infrastructure. They were made even worse by yet another GOP president, Donald Trump, who bulldozed yet another multi-trillion-dollar tax cut into law, adding another $3 trillion to the national debt.
These are all problems that Biden is finally hoping to address with a $3.5 trillion bill that would tackle the inequities in American society. But unlike the tax cutters and war hawks, he has a plan to pay for it.
Nevertheless, fiscal irresponsibility and reckless spending is the GOP battle cry, and they're joined by two Democratic senators who should know better. They decry spending money when it's they who created the problem in the first place.
Obviously, as Lincoln Chafee pointed out, some people think it's fine to run deficits for tax cuts, most of which favor the wealthy, but not OK to spend money on helping the average American.
You have to wonder how some of these people can live with themselves.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.