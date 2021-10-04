Opinion | With the GOP, fiscal responsibility means trillions for wars and the wealthy

Way back in 2008, former Republican Sen. Lincoln Chafee wrote a book that detailed what he labeled the "reckless presidency" of George W. Bush.

Chafee, of Rhode Island, was surprisingly critical of what went on behind the scenes in the Bush administration, orchestrated by Vice President Dick Cheney and the cabal of neocons that had been installed in the federal government.

Chafee was always known as a moderate, when that actually described some Republicans back in the day, but his disgust with the eight years of the younger Bush convinced him that he needed to document how they were a disaster for the country.

His book, "Against the Tide," pointed to a host of decisions, ranging from appointing right-wing zealot Sam Alito to the Supreme Court to the foolish and unnecessary invasion of Iraq. But what continues to stand out for me was his description on how the Bush clique strong-armed a huge tax cut in its first year, effectively squandering the budget surpluses that were finally reducing the national debt.