Opinion | Wisconsin GOP should learn from COVID-ravaged hospitals in Mississippi

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the failure of several state governments to protect their health care systems, none more than Mississippi.
In late August, reports from the southern state described scenes of hundreds of COVID-19 patients being insufficiently treated in makeshift intensive care units hastily set up in parking garages because not only were its few hospitals full, but staff to care for the patients was woefully short.
A story in the New York Times reported that the dramatic spike in infections shows how unprepared the state is to handle the worst outbreak in the nation. It comes on the heels of years of government neglect to safeguard health care.
Mississippi has fewer active physicians per capita than any other state. Five rural hospitals have closed in the past decade, and 35 more are at imminent risk of closing, according to a report from a nonprofit health care quality agency. There are 2,000 fewer nurses in Mississippi today than there were at the beginning of the year, according to the state Hospital Association.
"Mississippi has waged decades of political battles over health care policy that can run almost as hot as the fights over the symbols of the old Confederacy," the report said.
What was particularly of note is that the state's Legislature pointedly refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, one of just 12 states to refuse to do so to defy the ACA's architect, former President Barack Obama.
Critics say that decision has deprived Mississippi of much-needed infusion of federal money that might have strengthened small hospitals on the brink of failure and allowed them to recruit and retain doctors and nurses.
Although the situation in Wisconsin isn't nearly as dire as it is in Mississippi, that anti-Medicaid expansion stubbornness is a familiar story here. Republican legislative leaders have taken an unyielding stance against expanding Medicaid eligibility, even though most of the costs would be covered by federal dollars. Interestingly, 39 states, many of them under Republican control, have seen the light and accepted the ACA expansion.
The Robert J. Wood Foundation, which keeps close tabs on state health systems, reported last year that the refusal to expand Medicaid has hit rural hospitals hard. One Wisconsin hospital has been forced to close, and others are experiencing financial hardship.
Medicaid is viewed as a critical piece of health coverage in rural communities, which generally have lower rates of employer-sponsored coverage than more urban areas. Nationally, nearly one in four rural Americans have health coverage through Medicaid.
When states refuse to allow more eligible people to get Medicaid health coverage, hospitals are unable to recover costs when uninsured citizens require hospitalization. Mississippi is finding that out now.
And with an estimated 100,000 citizens that would be covered by expanding the program in Wisconsin, that presents a financial problem here as well.
Unlike Mississippi and other southern states, Wisconsin's governmental leaders have worked over the years to maintain a credible health care system. Why the current crop of legislative leaders refuses to expand Medicaid to help not only the uninsured, but hospitals as well, is hard to fathom.
Mississippi is learning its lesson the hard way. Hopefully that won't be the case here.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
