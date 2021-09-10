Opinion | Wisconsin GOP should learn from COVID-ravaged hospitals in Mississippi

What was particularly of note is that the state's Legislature pointedly refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, one of just 12 states to refuse to do so to defy the ACA's architect, former President Barack Obama.

Critics say that decision has deprived Mississippi of much-needed infusion of federal money that might have strengthened small hospitals on the brink of failure and allowed them to recruit and retain doctors and nurses.

Although the situation in Wisconsin isn't nearly as dire as it is in Mississippi, that anti-Medicaid expansion stubbornness is a familiar story here. Republican legislative leaders have taken an unyielding stance against expanding Medicaid eligibility, even though most of the costs would be covered by federal dollars. Interestingly, 39 states, many of them under Republican control, have seen the light and accepted the ACA expansion.

The Robert J. Wood Foundation, which keeps close tabs on state health systems, reported last year that the refusal to expand Medicaid has hit rural hospitals hard. One Wisconsin hospital has been forced to close, and others are experiencing financial hardship.