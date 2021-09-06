Opinion | What has Biden done for labor? Plenty

But that's just a beginning, the labor organization adds, holding out hope that Congress can deliver the pending infrastructure bills before the end of the year, including the massive bill aimed at human infrastructure, which includes goals long sought by labor: expanded pre-kindergarten education, family leave, child tax credits, health care expansion and climate change initiatives, for starters. And, of course, the passage of the so-called PRO Act that would level the playing field to give unions a decent chance of organizing new work places.

While Biden is supporting the bill — it's already passed the House — the prospects of getting around a sure Senate filibuster are dim at best. But, labor feels, at least it's a start that has brought public attention to the unfair advantages big businesses and management have to defeat organizing campaigns and elections. And at least it now has a champion in the White House rather than a staunch opponent.

But with less than eight months into his term, labor advocates have been most pleased with the new president's appointments. Firing Peter Robb, Donald Trump's general counsel for the National Labor Relations Board, and a number of other anti-union appointees in the Department of Labor, is seen as a big first step.