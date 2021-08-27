 Skip to main content
Opinion | U.S. Senate candidate Olikara is someone to keep your eye on
I first met Steve Olikara when he was being inducted into the UW-Madison's Phi Beta Kappa chapter in the spring of 2011.

He had been chosen by his fellow 137 inductees to speak on behalf of the new class, and he delivered an inspiring message on the role young people can play — in fact, need to play — in participating in local and national politics.

The next time I saw him was at the CapTimes' first IdeaFest in 2017 where as the founder and president of the Millennial Action Project he wowed the audience with his prescient views of the issues that will come to the fore as millennials take center stage in American politics. Among the most important, he declared five years ago, was climate change.

And among the emerging generation, he noted, it isn't a partisan issue.

“A majority of millennial Republicans think climate change is real and want to do something about it,” he told the audience, noting that the Millennial Project works with policymakers on “post-partisan” cooperation.

That's a tall order in today's American political scene, but Olikara is out to prove that it can be done.

Last week, after spending nearly three months traveling the state to gauge the temperature of Wisconsin's electorate, he announced he was joining the race for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Ron Johnson.

But the 31-year-old native Wisconsinite made it clear he's not just another anti-Johnson candidate.

"It’s the easiest thing in politics right now to just say what you’re against and just demonize other people," he said during his announcement. "The more important path for us to is say what we’re for."

He added: "Wisconsin doesn’t have to be the symbol of trench warfare politics. We can be the symbol of inclusive and compassionate and honest politics — that’s within us."

That, in addition to his strong support for workers' rights and his opposition to voting suppression efforts, is what has drawn former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton to be one of his early endorsers.

"Steven Olikara puts himself forward not as the anti-U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson candidate, but as a determined and seasoned leader who understands how public policy shapes our lives," she said in an open letter to the state press. "He has convened citizens across the state to learn how to navigate differences to get something done to address the role of politics in preserving the dignity of daily life for everyone."

An Indian American who grew up in Brookfield, Olikara says he hopes to attract liberal Democrats who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, “politically homeless Republicans” and “disillusioned, disaffected independents.”

I was asked the other day who this latest candidate Olikara is. I replied that he's a highly capable young man with well thought out ideas and the skills to get things done, as evidenced by his work organizing millennials throughout the country.

He's a man to keep an eye on.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

About the columnist

Dave Zweifel

Editor Emeritus Dave Zweifel has been with The Capital Times since he graduated from UW-Madison in 1962, serving as the paper's editor in chief from 1983 to 2008. He was president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council for 15 years, served as a Pulitzer Prize judge in 2000 and 2001, and named to the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2011. A native of New Glarus, Wis., where he grew up on a farm, he serves on several non-profit boards and is a military veteran, having served on active duty as a field artillery officer in the early 1960s and for 26 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard where he retired as a colonel in 1993.

