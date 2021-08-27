Opinion | U.S. Senate candidate Olikara is someone to keep your eye on

I first met Steve Olikara when he was being inducted into the UW-Madison's Phi Beta Kappa chapter in the spring of 2011.

He had been chosen by his fellow 137 inductees to speak on behalf of the new class, and he delivered an inspiring message on the role young people can play — in fact, need to play — in participating in local and national politics.

The next time I saw him was at the CapTimes' first IdeaFest in 2017 where as the founder and president of the Millennial Action Project he wowed the audience with his prescient views of the issues that will come to the fore as millennials take center stage in American politics. Among the most important, he declared five years ago, was climate change.

And among the emerging generation, he noted, it isn't a partisan issue.

“A majority of millennial Republicans think climate change is real and want to do something about it,” he told the audience, noting that the Millennial Project works with policymakers on “post-partisan” cooperation.

That's a tall order in today's American political scene, but Olikara is out to prove that it can be done.