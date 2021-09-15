Opinion | The will of the people be damned in the GOP-led Legislature

A few weeks back, an editorial in the Beloit Daily News asked if our elections are now just advisory.

The paper complained that there seems to be a serious erosion of commitment in the United States to the peaceful and cooperative transition of power after the people make choices at the polls. The endless attempts to repeat lies and conduct investigation after investigation about the 2020 presidential election is example No. 1.

It's also true here, not only over the presidential results but under the basic workings of state government, the paper added, pointing to the long tradition of the respectful transition of power following Wisconsin elections.

"Customarily, when a new governor is elected, he (so far, they've all been men) is afforded broad latitude to choose his team," the editorial added. "There can be and have been exceptions when new and damning information is brought forth against a proposed Cabinet member. But, generally, the bipartisan consensus has leaned strongly in favor of confirming the team a new governor chooses."