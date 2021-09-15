Opinion | The will of the people be damned in the GOP-led Legislature

A few weeks back, an editorial in the Beloit Daily News asked if our elections are now just advisory.
The paper complained that there seems to be a serious erosion of commitment in the United States to the peaceful and cooperative transition of power after the people make choices at the polls. The endless attempts to repeat lies and conduct investigation after investigation about the 2020 presidential election is example No. 1.
It's also true here, not only over the presidential results but under the basic workings of state government, the paper added, pointing to the long tradition of the respectful transition of power following Wisconsin elections.
"Customarily, when a new governor is elected, he (so far, they've all been men) is afforded broad latitude to choose his team," the editorial added. "There can be and have been exceptions when new and damning information is brought forth against a proposed Cabinet member. But, generally, the bipartisan consensus has leaned strongly in favor of confirming the team a new governor chooses."
That all ended when Tony Evers, a Democrat, in 2018 surprised the entrenched Republican majority in the Legislature by winning the governorship over incumbent Scott Walker. Perhaps taking a page from U.S. Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, who piously proclaimed after Barack Obama was elected that his only goal was to make sure he was a one-term president, the Wisconsin Republicans set out to kneecap Evers for having the audacity to win a statewide election.
Readers will remember the Legislature's lame-duck session when Walker was still in office to have the Republicans' backs as they passed bills to weaken Evers' gubernatorial powers and, for good measure, new Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's as well. Despite the voters' will, they transferred several powers from the governor to themselves. Meanwhile, Walker made 82 appointments during that lame-duck session in December of 2018, which were all quickly confirmed by the GOP-controlled Legislature.
Now nearly three years since Evers took office and tried to install his own team in key state leadership positions, some 150 of his appointments have received no confirmation votes as the Republican leadership in the state Senate drags its feet so a Democrat, duly elected by the people of Wisconsin, must govern with a corps of officials with designee appended to their title.
It’s a handicap because the unconfirmed need to walk gingerly so as not to upset the state Senate GOP, as did Evers' pick for secretary of agriculture, Brad Pfaff, back in 2019. Pfaff, an unusually qualified pick for the job, had legitimately criticized then Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald for dragging his feet on gaining approval to fund a program to address an alarming increase in farmer suicides.
Now U.S. Rep. Fitzgerald, who has a reputation for political bullying, quickly got revenge and convinced his Senate colleagues to vote against Pfaff's confirmation, quickly jettisoning him from the job. (Pfaff got a bit of revenge himself. He's now a state senator, albeit in the Democratic minority.)
But the GOP is holding the same Damocles sword over the heads of three key Evers' appointments who, after serving for more than two years, haven't been given a confirmation hearing. They include: Craig Thompson, secretary-designee of the Department of Transportation; Dawn Crim, secretary-designee of the Department of Safety and Professional Services; and Melissa Hughes, chief executive of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
Two other Evers' Cabinet members served around two years and never got a Senate vote before leaving for other jobs. They were Andrea Palm, secretary-designee of the Department of Health Services, and Sara Meaney, secretary-designee of the Department of Tourism.
But the most blatant example of ignoring elections is the ongoing battle over who should be leading the all-important Natural Resources Board, Evers' appointee Sandra Naas or Scott Walker's Fred Prehn, whose term expired on May 1. Prehn refuses to leave until the Senate confirms Naas, which isn't about to happen, not when the Republicans can thwart Democratic control.
That means, of course, that unless Prehn, a Wausau dentist and the antithesis of Evers, can somehow be forced off the board, Walker appointees' one-vote majority will still determine vital DNR decisions on everything from wolf and deer hunts to conservation measures — 2018 election or not.
That's not what the people decided in that 2018 gubernatorial election.
Perhaps, as the Beloit paper theorized, elections have now become only advisory.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.