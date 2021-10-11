Opinion | Soglin's imprint is everywhere, but where is his name?

Watching the half-time ceremonies during which Camp Randall's football field was named in honor of retired Athletic Director Barry Alvarez reminded me of a conversation I had with Progressive magazine editor Bill Lueders recently.
We were discussing the state of Madison politics when Paul Soglin's name came up. We both agreed that it was unlikely that Soglin, now 76, would run for the city's top office again, even though the former mayor has a long history of unleashing surprises.
Lueders wondered out loud why it is that Madison has never seen fit to recognize Soglin in some shape or form despite his profound influence on the city he adopted when he came to Madison to attend the University of Wisconsin.
Soglin, after all, has been a key contributor to not only Madison politics, but to the city's progress for the past five decades. The one-time celebrated "hippie" mayor was elected to multi-year terms on an unprecedented three different occasions — 1973-79, 1989-97 and 2011-19 — so many times that people started referring to him as "mayor for life."
It didn't quite turn out that way. The current mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway, beat him in the 2019 election, but his connection with all that describes today's Madison is unmistakable.
His accomplishments are everywhere. There's the obvious physical structures like Monona Terrace and the State Street Mall. Even the Overture Center was inspired by Soglin, when during his first incarnation as mayor he took the bull by the horns and turned the old Capital Theatre and several adjoining properties into a new Civic Center that had eluded Madison leaders for decades. That theater — once the Oscar Mayer — remains a significant piece of Overture.
What's not so obvious, but equally important, are his efforts to create an equal opportunity structure in city government and ordinances to protect the rights of tenants. He revitalized the bus system and helped bring in a police chief to create a department that is celebrated for its progressive law enforcement to this very day.
Sure he made some mistakes, but all governmental leaders do. He often said out loud what he thought, sometimes alienating those he needed to help achieve his goals. What's important is that Madison under his leadership moved forward to become one of the country's best places to work and live.
In its early days, Madison honored several mayors who had made significant contributions to the community. Atwood Avenue and Proudfit Street are named after two mayors who served in the 1860s.
The Madison Public Library's eastside Pinney Branch is named after Mayor Silas Pinney, who vigorously supported a city library system. Madison's first park, Orton, was named for Mayor Harlow Orton, who helped nurture the city's park system.
One-term Mayor Breese Stevens' name adorns the rejuvenated athletic and entertainment field on East Washington. Five-term Mayor James Law's name is on the park fronting on Lake Monona.
A piece of Law Park, of course, is where Frank Lloyd Wright's Monona Terrace was finally constructed thanks to Soglin's skills in uniting the business community and state and county governments to champion what has become an important piece in the revitalization of downtown Madison.
I don't have any suggestions on how Madison could recognize a politician who has meant so much to its success.
But it should find a way.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
