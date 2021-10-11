Opinion | Soglin's imprint is everywhere, but where is his name?

His accomplishments are everywhere. There's the obvious physical structures like Monona Terrace and the State Street Mall. Even the Overture Center was inspired by Soglin, when during his first incarnation as mayor he took the bull by the horns and turned the old Capital Theatre and several adjoining properties into a new Civic Center that had eluded Madison leaders for decades. That theater — once the Oscar Mayer — remains a significant piece of Overture.

What's not so obvious, but equally important, are his efforts to create an equal opportunity structure in city government and ordinances to protect the rights of tenants. He revitalized the bus system and helped bring in a police chief to create a department that is celebrated for its progressive law enforcement to this very day.

Sure he made some mistakes, but all governmental leaders do. He often said out loud what he thought, sometimes alienating those he needed to help achieve his goals. What's important is that Madison under his leadership moved forward to become one of the country's best places to work and live.

In its early days, Madison honored several mayors who had made significant contributions to the community. Atwood Avenue and Proudfit Street are named after two mayors who served in the 1860s.