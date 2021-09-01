Opinion | Responsibility and duty: two words lost on the anti-vax crowd

I was struck by a letter to the editor in a recent edition of the Chicago Sun-Times, sent by a resident of Toronto.
He was commenting on how different the U.S. and Canada have been dealing with the coronavirus crisis, contending that you could explore 100 stores in Toronto today and not find a single soul without a mask. Vaccine take-up has been very robust and has been embraced in general.
“We have a society in Toronto filled with conservatives and those who believe that government interference is to be avoided,” he wrote. “But all political views have been largely set aside in deference to science and, ultimately, the health and safety of the community.
“Freedom. Rights. Liberty. Those are over-used American words often used by ‘patriots,’” he continued. “Trouble is, the words ‘responsibility’ and ‘duty’ have been forgotten.”
Responsibility and duty. Those two words aren’t part of the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution. They aren’t included in our Pledge of Allegiance or the National Anthem. But they have long been a piece of what it has historically meant to be an American — a responsibility to work together for the nation’s common good and a duty to do our best to assist and support our fellow citizens.
The day that letter appeared in the Chicago paper, a story on the next page detailed a flurry of mask and vaccine conflicts that descended into violence and harassment across the country:
A crowd yelling through bullhorns at the home of Hawaii’s lieutenant governor over his support for vaccine requirements, threatening him with bodily harm; a parent barging into a Northern California elementary school and punching a teacher in the face because of mask rules; confrontations at school board and local government meetings where leaders are compared to Nazis, Marxists and even the Taliban.
In a New York hospital, of all places, a group of nurses, medical technicians and infection control officers staged a demonstration in front of the hospital loudly condemning its decision to require everyone to either be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID tests in deference to the safety of its patients. The demonstrators vowed to form a national movement of health care workers to fight being vaccinated.
It appears that not being responsible or exhibiting a sense of duty is becoming a cause célèbre, a badge of honor for all too many Americans. No amount of shaming, no pleas to protect the health of family and friends, no attempt to change minds — like pointing out that the virus will continue to hurt the economy and cost jobs unless we get vaccinated — makes a dime’s worth of difference.
The intransigence by the anti-vaxxers is sparking a backlash from frustrated citizens who have elected to get their shots.
Chicago Tribune columnist Rex Huppke was particularly outspoken:
“Hi there. If you’re willfully unvaccinated and don’t have a health issue that prevents you from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, I am judging you harshly.
“I don’t care if my judgment somehow steels your resolve to not get a vaccine that is safe, free, readily available and staggeringly effective,” he continues. “I’m done pretending the burden is somehow on me, the person acting responsibly, to coddle you, the person acting irresponsibly, and to pretend there’s some magical middle ground where we can meet up and hash things out.
“There isn’t a middle ground. Over here on my side, there is scientific data, the overwhelming consensus of medical professionals, historical precedent and a recognition that a convoluted sense of individual liberty can’t override public health,” he declares. “On your side is a sad tapestry of tweets and Facebook posts from grifters, unhinged know-nothings and vaccinated politicians who want your money and your vote and couldn’t give a flip if you live or die.”
Jamelle Bouie, a regular New York Times columnist, was equally blunt. He took on Baltimore Ravens quarterback LaMar Jackson and the Patriots’ Cam Newton, who refused to answer whether they had been vaccinated. And he included Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who said the vaccination was a “personal and private decision.”
“Johnson and all the others are wrong. Wearing a helmet while bike riding, strapping on your seatbelt in a car — these are personal decisions, at least as far as your own injuries are concerned,” Bouie insists. “Vaccination is different. In the context of a deadly and often debilitating contagion, in which the unchecked spread of infection has consequences for the entire society, vaccination is not a personal decision. And inasmuch as the United States has struggled to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 through vaccination, it is because we refuse to treat the pandemic for what it is: a social problem to solve through collective action.”
Many of us old-timers recount the days in the 1950s when Americans flocked to their doctors’ offices to get the Salk vaccine against polio, a disease that, like COVID, was killing and disabling tens of thousands.
It was our duty to get that shot as a responsible American citizen.
Apparently, that’s no longer the case.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
