Opinion | Rebecca Kleefisch dodges questions just like Scott Walker

"But, it's something that some people have mentioned as a possible concern not only in Wisconsin, but other states, the idea of a legislature overturning the popular vote," Bayatpour continued. "If, hypothetically, that were to become a bill and ended up on your desk today, what do you say you would do with that bill?"

"Let's begin — I'm just gonna say you're talking about an idea that I have never heard discussed among legislators, or even the folks I'm talking to across the state," slick Rebecca replied again. "And so for me to try and comment on future bill language that hasn't even been drafted, I think would be awfully premature and kind of irresponsible."

Really?

Kleefisch has been at the forefront of pushing Donald Trump's claim that the 2020 election was stolen, including here in Wisconsin. And either she's deaf or is simply lying that she hasn't heard several of her Republican allies insisting that the election laws in Wisconsin need to be changed before the next presidential contest.