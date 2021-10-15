Opinion | Rebecca Kleefisch dodges questions just like Scott Walker

Rebecca Kleefisch was obviously a good student while serving for eight years as Scott Walker's lieutenant governor.
She's learned well the art of dodging tough questions and stretching the truth whenever it's convenient to do so. I used to call Walker "Slick Scottie" because of his double talk and recklessness with the truth.
Guess I might have to affix that description in front of Rebecca's name, too.
A case in point was last Sunday when Kleefisch appeared on WKOW-TV's Capital City Sunday program with host A.J. Bayatpour. He asked her a straightforward question:
"Looking ahead, with election policy being something that will be on the ballot potentially next November, is there any scenario where you could envision yourself as governor signing legislation ahead of 2024 that would allow the Legislature to reject or overturn the popular vote results in a statewide election?"
Did she answer the question? No.
In slick Scott Walker style, she remarked: "I haven't seen any bill language even pertaining to that, A.J., so I think it would probably be awfully premature for me to comment on a bill that hasn't even been drafted nor an idea that I've heard floated.
"But, it's something that some people have mentioned as a possible concern not only in Wisconsin, but other states, the idea of a legislature overturning the popular vote," Bayatpour continued. "If, hypothetically, that were to become a bill and ended up on your desk today, what do you say you would do with that bill?"
"Let's begin — I'm just gonna say you're talking about an idea that I have never heard discussed among legislators, or even the folks I'm talking to across the state," slick Rebecca replied again. "And so for me to try and comment on future bill language that hasn't even been drafted, I think would be awfully premature and kind of irresponsible."
Really?
Kleefisch has been at the forefront of pushing Donald Trump's claim that the 2020 election was stolen, including here in Wisconsin. And either she's deaf or is simply lying that she hasn't heard several of her Republican allies insisting that the election laws in Wisconsin need to be changed before the next presidential contest.
A few days after Trump's defeat, state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo of West Allis called for an investigation that would lead the Legislature to nullify the election and order a new one. About the same time, a conservative group called the Wisconsin Voters Alliance petitioned the State Supreme Court to void the election and leave the selection of the Electoral College delegates to the Legislature.
Republicans in Georgia have changed its election laws to allow the Legislature there — not the secretary of state who has historically been in charge of elections — to have the final say on its electoral votes.
But, slick Rebecca won't tell us what she would do if Wisconsin Republicans succeeded in enacting similar legislation.
Now why do you suppose that is?
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
