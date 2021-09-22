Opinion | 'Radical Rebecca' Kleefisch running as Wisconsin's Donald Trump

A Republican-controlled Legislature with Republican Kleefisch in the governor's office would clearly pave the way for Wisconsin to join Texas and other states that will soon join the parade to effectively overturn Roe vs. Wade.

And she's clearly in sync with many of the nation's most radical Republican governors who continue to fight the Biden administration and both federal and state health agencies on everything from mandatory face masks to the COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I think the government does not have any business telling people what should be done with their health care,” Kleefisch told the weekly political talk show “UpFront,” that's produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. “We shouldn’t have a mandate like that coming from government. That should be a decision between a patient and their doctor.”

She added that she'd join in a lawsuit against Joe Biden's call for mandatory workplace vaccinations or a requirement for workers to show negative COVID tests if they refuse.

Unlike some of her soulmates, Kleefisch has now conceded that Joe Biden won the election, but she's all-in on conducting a "forensic audit" of the results, insisting that the citizenry needs to know that everything is on the up and up. Early on she backed Trump's claim that the election was stolen.