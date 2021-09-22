Opinion | 'Radical Rebecca' Kleefisch running as Wisconsin's Donald Trump

The Wisconsin Democratic Party keeps referring to former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is now running for governor, as "Radical Rebecca."
The party is using that description as the title of a new website it's created, a take-off on Kleefisch's own "RebeccaforReal.com," on which she identifies herself as a fighter who will defeat the radical left, an ironic statement coming from a candidate who clearly aligns herself with the radical right.
It's been interesting to watch the evolution of the former Milwaukee television news broadcaster. When she got into politics back in 2010 and earned the spot to run as gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker's teammate, she quickly became known for her sharp tongue and harsh statements about her and Walker's opponents. No holds barred with this politician.
When Donald Trump became president in 2016 she jumped in with both feet, praising just about everything Trump did (or didn't do). And now she's making it clear that she'd govern Wisconsin just as Trump governed the U.S. if the good folks of Wisconsin elect her in 2022.
Yes, Radical Rebecca, indeed.
She makes no bones about her harsh Trump-like stands on the issues. For one, she has proudly proclaimed that if she's governor she would sign a Texas-like bill banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That would mean women seeking an abortion would have to do so within six weeks of conception, a requirement that outlaws virtually all abortions.
A Republican-controlled Legislature with Republican Kleefisch in the governor's office would clearly pave the way for Wisconsin to join Texas and other states that will soon join the parade to effectively overturn Roe vs. Wade.
And she's clearly in sync with many of the nation's most radical Republican governors who continue to fight the Biden administration and both federal and state health agencies on everything from mandatory face masks to the COVID-19 vaccinations.
“I think the government does not have any business telling people what should be done with their health care,” Kleefisch told the weekly political talk show “UpFront,” that's produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. “We shouldn’t have a mandate like that coming from government. That should be a decision between a patient and their doctor.”
She added that she'd join in a lawsuit against Joe Biden's call for mandatory workplace vaccinations or a requirement for workers to show negative COVID tests if they refuse.
Unlike some of her soulmates, Kleefisch has now conceded that Joe Biden won the election, but she's all-in on conducting a "forensic audit" of the results, insisting that the citizenry needs to know that everything is on the up and up. Early on she backed Trump's claim that the election was stolen.
"We need to get to the bottom of it," she said on the same "Upfront" show about the never-ending election investigations, an insinuation that something may have been amiss despite the fact that every recount and every court case found no evidence of anything being out of order.
Kleefisch has expressed doubts about climate change, she has opposed same-sex marriage and before that civil unions — once comparing gay marriage to bestiality — she supported repeal of the Affordable Care Act, insisting that it's an "abomination," she has said that rape victims should turn lemons into lemonade.
But her views, as radical as they are, are her business, and if she feels she can win the Wisconsin governorship by riding on them, she should go for it. Obviously, judging by the money she has raised, she's got a cadre of supporters.
What's more bothersome, though, is her penchant for making things up, often about her opponents. One of the most blatant examples came during the 2018 gubernatorial campaign that she and Walker lost to Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes.
Trying to capitalize on the outrage over football quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem, she accused her lieutenant governor opponent, Barnes, of also taking a knee during the playing of the anthem.
It was completely made up, and she eventually had to apologize when several people, including members of her own party, pointed out it was a lie.
The fact-checking service PolitiFact has pronounced a half-dozen of her claims false or mostly false, and she earned a "pants on fire" rating over her charge that Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett was supporting a government takeover of health insurance.
She claimed to have lured an Illinois company to relocate in Wisconsin, which turned out not to be true. Bruce Murphy of Urban Milwaukee recently wrote about Kleefisch's earlier claims that it was really she who convinced Foxconn to come to Wisconsin. If that were so, Murphy suggested, she failed to protect Wisconsin's taxpayers from what has turned out to be a classic boondoggle.
She participated in what PolitiFact called the "lie of the year," the claim that the Affordable Care Act provided for "death panels" that would make decisions on who gets or doesn't get medical treatment, a conspiracy theory that was exposed for being absolutely false.
The bottom line is that Rebecca Kleefisch would govern Wisconsin like Donald Trump governed the USA — in a word, disastrously.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
