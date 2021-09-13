Opinion | One remedy for overwhelmed national parks: Designate more of them

I had just made my annual contribution to the National Parks Conservation Association, one of a handful of nonprofits that promote the protection and enhancement of the country's park system, when I ran across a New York Times column insisting that we need more national parks.
Why? In order to save our existing parks from being damaged by an ever growing onslaught of visitors.
On the surface, the news that more and more Americans are spending vacation time exploring the natural wonders that President Teddy Roosevelt and others had the foresight to protect for future generations sounded like a good thing.
But, as Kyle Paoletta pointed out, many of our national treasures are in danger of being loved to death.
"More than 327 million people visited the public lands managed by the National Park Service in 2019, and, after a brief, pandemic-prompted respite, the system is again straining to accommodate the hordes of Americans yearning for a little fresh air after more than a year spent mostly indoors," the columnist said. "Parks across the country are setting records for visits while landmarks like Old Faithful and Utah’s Delicate Arch have been swamped by picture-snapping vacationers.
"Going to a national park in 2021 doesn’t mean losing yourself in nature. It means inching along behind a long line of minivans and R.V.s on the way to an already full parking lot," he added.
Yellowstone's superintendent, Camerson Sholly, reported that in July this year the iconic park that boasts Old Faithful as one of its many attractions for the first time recorded 1 million visitors in a single month.
“You put a million more people a year in Yellowstone — what does that mean when you’re emptying 2,000 garbage cans five times a day instead of three?” he said. “What does a million more people flushing toilets five times a day do to wastewater?”
Finally, the government is paying attention to the increasing interest in the parks. Last year Congress approved $12 billion for maintenance to finally address a serious backlog in fixing deteriorating trails and facilities. And this year the Biden administration has proposed increasing the Park Service's employees, which had been reduced by the previous administration, to handle the growing crowds.
Yet, says Paoletta, the real need for America's new love affair with its parks is to create more of them. He adds, after all, it’s not like the United States has any shortage of sublime landscapes.
He notes that the Grand Canyon and Yosemite are magnificent, but so too are lesser-known landmarks like the Valles Caldera in northern New Mexico, and Southern California’s Mojave National Preserve, where the Joshua trees are no less mesmerizing than in their namesake national park.
"These are just two of the dozens of wilderness areas across the country that are already managed by the Park Service yet remain practically unknown," he adds. "Redesignating them as national parks could change that overnight."
And that's a much better idea than being forced to ration the number of visitors to the existing stable of parks. While the population of the United States continues to grow, so too does its network of national parks.
We need to do for our future generations what the generations of yesterday did for us.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
