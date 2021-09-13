Opinion | One remedy for overwhelmed national parks: Designate more of them

"Going to a national park in 2021 doesn’t mean losing yourself in nature. It means inching along behind a long line of minivans and R.V.s on the way to an already full parking lot," he added.

Yellowstone's superintendent, Camerson Sholly, reported that in July this year the iconic park that boasts Old Faithful as one of its many attractions for the first time recorded 1 million visitors in a single month.

“You put a million more people a year in Yellowstone — what does that mean when you’re emptying 2,000 garbage cans five times a day instead of three?” he said. “What does a million more people flushing toilets five times a day do to wastewater?”

Finally, the government is paying attention to the increasing interest in the parks. Last year Congress approved $12 billion for maintenance to finally address a serious backlog in fixing deteriorating trails and facilities. And this year the Biden administration has proposed increasing the Park Service's employees, which had been reduced by the previous administration, to handle the growing crowds.

Yet, says Paoletta, the real need for America's new love affair with its parks is to create more of them. He adds, after all, it’s not like the United States has any shortage of sublime landscapes.