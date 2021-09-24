Opinion | Mistakes, he made a few, but Biden finally ended botched involvement in Afghanistan

There's no question that the Biden administration was caught flat-footed when the Taliban roared back to control Afghanistan before we could safely get everyone out who needed to leave.
The chaos that accompanied the American withdrawal was an embarrassment of intelligence failures. Few predicted that the government and military we set up in the country would capitulate in a matter of days.
But the disingenuous attempts by right-wing media and knee-jerk Republican leaders to blame this all on President Joe Biden ignores the reality of America's seemingly forever involvement in Afghanistan.
We messed this up from the beginning. Had the George W. Bush administration invaded Afghanistan, quickly removed the Taliban from power as punishment for 9/11 and then left, it could have all been different. But ignoring lessons we should have learned in Vietnam, we decided to stay so we could turn the country into a U.S.-style, modern, democratic government.
As many have pointed out, that was doomed from the get-go, a fantasy. In the end it didn't matter how we left Afghanistan; chaos would have ensued. Yes, planning could have been better, but Biden was the one, after 20 years, to finally bite the bullet.
What I found interesting was a column by author and longtime political columnist Joe Conason, written shortly after the retreat from Kabul.
He pointed out that the last time we heard from the Taliban before it reconquered the country was nearly a year ago. That's when its chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told CBS News that the Taliban was hoping Donald Trump would win the election.
Conason commented that Mujahid gleefully insulted American democracy.
The Taliban touted Trump as the man who "could control the situation inside the country," meaning our country, Conason wrote. Trump was the kind of leader that the Taliban admires.
The columnist speculated that perhaps the Taliban leader was still hoping for an invitation to Camp David, "a prize the American president dangled in 2019. But the immediate occasion for the Taliban endorsement was Trump's announcement that he expected to withdraw the last U.S. troops before the New Year."
In one of his famous tweets, Trump, in October of 2020, declared that we should have American troops home by Christmas. It was the very next day that the Taliban expressed its hope that Trump would be re-elected.
That, of course, was delayed until next May and then, by Biden, to the end of August.
"So, while congressional Republicans and right-wing pundits work themselves up into a lather over the collapse of the Afghan regime and ensuing chaos, we can put their sudden indignation into perspective," Conason wrote. "Very few have any standing to criticize Biden after silently passing over Trump's withdrawal plan, which they're now trying to erase."
The truth is, Trump's policies did much to revive the Taliban, including his deal that it could continue fighting the Afghan military, as long as it left U.S. troops alone, and his agreement to release 5,000 Taliban fighters from prison.
Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, didn't follow through on leaving Afghanistan either, swallowing the improbable claim that we could remake the country in our own image.
No, Joe Biden isn't to blame all by himself. He had all kinds of company.
But he was the only one to finally end it all.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
