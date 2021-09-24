Opinion | Mistakes, he made a few, but Biden finally ended botched involvement in Afghanistan

What I found interesting was a column by author and longtime political columnist Joe Conason, written shortly after the retreat from Kabul.

He pointed out that the last time we heard from the Taliban before it reconquered the country was nearly a year ago. That's when its chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told CBS News that the Taliban was hoping Donald Trump would win the election.

Conason commented that Mujahid gleefully insulted American democracy.

The Taliban touted Trump as the man who "could control the situation inside the country," meaning our country, Conason wrote. Trump was the kind of leader that the Taliban admires.

The columnist speculated that perhaps the Taliban leader was still hoping for an invitation to Camp David, "a prize the American president dangled in 2019. But the immediate occasion for the Taliban endorsement was Trump's announcement that he expected to withdraw the last U.S. troops before the New Year."

In one of his famous tweets, Trump, in October of 2020, declared that we should have American troops home by Christmas. It was the very next day that the Taliban expressed its hope that Trump would be re-elected.

That, of course, was delayed until next May and then, by Biden, to the end of August.