Opinion | In today's America, it's 'freedom' versus democracy

The elections are just part of it. Equally disturbing is the endless fight over dealing with a pandemic that continues to kill people and ruin lives.

Getting vaccinated, a surefire way to get this vicious virus under control and allow us all to get back to normal lives, has become of all things a political issue. It's hard to understand why, except to assert one's supposed "freedom" to control his or her own body. You might think that the many Texans who feel that way might then be opposed to telling a woman that she has to bear a child. But you'd think wrong.

Vaccines are one thing, though. Face masks are another. It's become so bad in many places, including in several school districts in Wisconsin, that school board members are threatened with violence if they vote to mandate kids who can't get the vaccine to wear a face mask.

It doesn't matter if the majority of parents, concerned about the health of their kids and afraid of what they might bring home to grandma and grandpa, want the masks. Those who shout the loudest and make the most noise believe they don't need to abide by majority rule.

That, as someone pointed out, is no longer democracy, but chaos.