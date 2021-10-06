Opinion | In today's America, it's 'freedom' versus democracy

The country's divisiveness keeps getting worse.
It's hard to tell whether this is a fallout from the pandemic, Donald Trump's election defeat or simply Americans forgetting what it means to be a democracy.
U.S. citizens have always argued vehemently about issues and policies. Yes, there were even fistfights and sporadic violence, but when the dust had settled, the losers licked their wounds and accepted the results. We'll get 'em next time was the typical attitude. That's what people who believe in a government of and by the people do.
No more. Now a president loses an election and refuses to concede, even if it means ignoring the Constitution by throwing out a fair election.
Many might have thought that when the GOP-led and financed Arizona "forensic audit" still saw Joe Biden winning the election — the third investigation to reach that conclusion — the cries of fraud might finally go away. Not so. Far as anyone can tell, the claims of a stolen election continue unabated.
It continues even in our own state, once known for its enlightened government and the willingness of its people to come together.
The elections are just part of it. Equally disturbing is the endless fight over dealing with a pandemic that continues to kill people and ruin lives.
Getting vaccinated, a surefire way to get this vicious virus under control and allow us all to get back to normal lives, has become of all things a political issue. It's hard to understand why, except to assert one's supposed "freedom" to control his or her own body. You might think that the many Texans who feel that way might then be opposed to telling a woman that she has to bear a child. But you'd think wrong.
Vaccines are one thing, though. Face masks are another. It's become so bad in many places, including in several school districts in Wisconsin, that school board members are threatened with violence if they vote to mandate kids who can't get the vaccine to wear a face mask.
It doesn't matter if the majority of parents, concerned about the health of their kids and afraid of what they might bring home to grandma and grandpa, want the masks. Those who shout the loudest and make the most noise believe they don't need to abide by majority rule.
That, as someone pointed out, is no longer democracy, but chaos.
That vocal anti-maskers still wouldn't relent even after a 13-year-old Fort Atkinson student died of complications from COVID, forcing the School Board to mandate masks for the district's students, is insanity. Even a child's death couldn't change the minds of those who stubbornly believe masks are government coercion and are useless in the first place. Hard to tell how the kids themselves feel.
As Miami Herald syndicated columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. pointed out recently, it's unfortunately become a common refrain that "there's no freedom no more."
"Can’t smoke in a movie theater? Can’t crank your music to headache decibels at 2 in the morning? Can’t post the Ten Commandments in a courtroom?" he wrote. “There’s no freedom no more. Some of you seem to think freedom means no one can be compelled to do, or refrain from doing, anything. But that’s not freedom, it’s anarchy."
Then there's the sad stories emanating from many restaurants that have been reopened but are requiring customers to wear masks except while eating and drinking, as health officials recommend.
Hosts, the workers whose job it is to remind people to put on their masks, are routinely attacked.
"I have been screamed at. I have had fingers in my face. I have been called names. I have had something thrown at me," a host interviewed by the New York Times said. "I have never been yelled at like that before in my life, until I was asking people to simply put a piece of cloth over their face that I was wearing eight to 10 hours a day."
Meanwhile, William Falk, the editor of the news magazine "The Week," wrote in his commentary last week that "Denmark is beating COVID."
"The Danish government recently announced the virus is no longer a 'critical threat' there, and lifted its vaccination and mask requirements for indoor activities," he noted, adding that Denmark's death toll per million citizens is just 22% of the U.S.'s, and daily deaths there have fallen to under 10. Meanwhile, our deaths are again running at more than 2,000 a day.
He said the difference is the result of trust. Danes, 88% of whom have been vaccinated, believe in their government and health officials. But that's not the case here.
"The effects are plain to see: In Washington, consensus is dead and compromise virtually impossible,” Falk wrote. “Trust in elections, the foundation of democracy, is eroding like a beach in a hurricane. In the face of all evidence, tens of millions of Americans continue to believe that the 2020 election was stolen, and that rigorously tested, lifesaving vaccines already administered to more than 200 million Americans are dangerous and 'experimental.'"
Back in 1945, as America was winning World War II, Frank Sinatra was the star of a 10-minute film produced to fight anti-Semitism. In it he sings "The House I Live In" to a gang of boys he runs into who had been bullying a Jewish kid on the playground.
The lesson of the film was what America means to me. The final verse:
The town I live in
The street, the house, the room
The pavement of the city
Or a garden all in bloom
The church the school the clubhouse
The millions lights I see
Especially the people
That's America to me.
Is it still?
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
