Opinion | GOP presses on with 'false' claims about Evers' Kenosha response

They checked with Empower Wisconsin spokesperson Stephan Thompson, who insisted, "For three straight nights, Kenosha was burning. Local and federal leaders were pleading for help and Evers ignored it."

In checking the records and speaking with people who were on the scene, PolitiFact discovered that the governor had sent 125 National Guard troops to Kenosha less than 24 hours after Blake was shot. And by the time that teen vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly shot and killed two protesters the next night, 250 guard members were there. "So the ad is way off base when it claims state help did not come until after the deaths," PolitiFact observes, adding that on the next day Evers doubled the guard presence.

While PolitiFact didn't mention it as it labeled the Empower Wisconsin anti-Evers ad "false," the county's Republican sheriff, David Beth, addressed the assertions several months ago, commenting that Evers' response was "fantastic" and that "from the very first minute that we asked them (the state) sent everything we asked for.”

Additionally, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser commented on the allegations.