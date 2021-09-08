Opinion | Give Americans a stake in the next war, and maybe it won't last forever

Bob Herbert, who was a renowned — and my personal favorite — columnist for nearly 20 years with the New York Times before he retired in 2011, was in Madison the year before to deliver the annual UW Law School lecture named for our late 2nd District Rep. Bob Kastenmeier.

It was a powerful lecture, some 10 years into the Afghan and Iraqi wars. He suggested that most Americans can't point out on a map where Iraq and Afghanistan are, nor can the country explain what it is we're fighting for.

Yet we continue these wars because so few Americans have a stake in them, he declared. There's no sense of a shared responsibility like we had during World War II.

"It's time to bring this tragic madness to an end," he said in that lecture, a full 11 years ago.

As I wrote in a column on Herbert's talk, he made it clear, as did Strassburg's letter, that if we go to war, everyone needs to sacrifice. Otherwise we can avert our eyes (or limit ourselves to standing and clapping at a sporting event while a military member is introduced) and let someone else do the suffering. Those brave men and women who are carrying the load are the ones suffering society's injustice, he added.