Opinion | Give Americans a stake in the next war, and maybe it won't last forever

Back in March of 2003 I wrote: "Now that war is under way, let's hope that it ends quickly. War, of course, represents failure — failure on the part of supposedly civilized people to settle their differences."
I was far from alone. Many military experts and diplomats were urging George W. Bush's administration to defeat the Taliban in Afghanistan, depose Saddam Hussein in Iraq, and then get the hell out and let the countries determine their own destinies themselves.
Their advice went unheeded. We spent hundreds of billions in Iraq over a decade and a half, and then even more in Afghanistan for nearly 20 years, trying to rebuild countries in our image — a fool's errand. Saddam is gone, but whether Iraq is better off is debatable. And the once-defeated Afghan Taliban are back in power just as they were 20 years and a trillion American dollars ago.
Three U.S. presidents, two Republicans and a Democrat, left it to a fourth to make the excruciating decision after all these years of death and destruction to finally pull the plug on an unwinnable war. It, to state the obvious, hasn't been pretty.
And now, naturally, the country's in a full-scale political blame game over who's responsible for the incredibly quick fall of Afghanistan. Republicans, quickly forgetting the role they played in getting us into this mess in the first place, blame Biden. Democrats insist that the American pullout would have created chaos no matter when and how it finally occurred, and many blame Donald Trump for helping the Taliban recover.
It was W's own secretary of state, Colin Powell, who reminded the president, Vice President Dick Cheney and his Defense Department hawks of what he called the Pottery Barn rule: "You break it, you own it." Even though Powell later played a major role in the Bush gang's rush to invade Iraq, he was absolutely right. We did wind up owning two wars and now their aftermath.
In that same 2003 column, I also wrote: "Let's not forget, though, that those men and women who have been put in harm's way need our prayers ... The soldiers are always the ones left to fight for the follies of their leaders. They sacrifice for the rest of us."
A letter from a Janesville woman that appeared on madison.com recently underscored why that's so often the case.
"We might have grown weary years earlier," wrote Elaine Strassburg, "if we risked a draft and had to pay for these wars. Instead, a few risked their lives in multiple deployments and we were content that these wars will be paid by future generations.
"We must never send soldiers to combat again without a draft — we all must have a stake," she added. "We must fund all wars. ... We must press leaders, with reason and information instead of puffed-up patriotism and fear of uncertain threats, before we misspend precious blood and resources again."
Bob Herbert, who was a renowned — and my personal favorite — columnist for nearly 20 years with the New York Times before he retired in 2011, was in Madison the year before to deliver the annual UW Law School lecture named for our late 2nd District Rep. Bob Kastenmeier.
It was a powerful lecture, some 10 years into the Afghan and Iraqi wars. He suggested that most Americans can't point out on a map where Iraq and Afghanistan are, nor can the country explain what it is we're fighting for.
Yet we continue these wars because so few Americans have a stake in them, he declared. There's no sense of a shared responsibility like we had during World War II.
"It's time to bring this tragic madness to an end," he said in that lecture, a full 11 years ago.
As I wrote in a column on Herbert's talk, he made it clear, as did Strassburg's letter, that if we go to war, everyone needs to sacrifice. Otherwise we can avert our eyes (or limit ourselves to standing and clapping at a sporting event while a military member is introduced) and let someone else do the suffering. Those brave men and women who are carrying the load are the ones suffering society's injustice, he added.
I noted in that column that Bob Kastenmeier and his wife, Dorothy, were in the audience and added that it was fitting because the former congressman was an early and ardent critic of another tragic war, Vietnam.
"That conflict finally came to an end because the American people made it clear that they'd had enough squandering of lives and money on a war, that like Iraq and Afghanistan, had no definition," I wrote. "Kastenmeier and most Americans were convinced after Vietnam that as a nation we had learned our lessons."
But, as Herbert made it clear that night, we had not.
While there's little question that the exit should have been planned better (although no one has explained how), Joe Biden made the right decision that it was time for us to leave.
And if the time ever comes, heaven forbid, that our failures draw us into yet another war, all Americans need to be involved.
That will guarantee it doesn't last forever.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
