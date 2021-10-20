Opinion | Gableman's tactics are straight out of Joe McCarthy's playbook

Michael Gableman likening the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to Russia's communist-run newspaper, Pravda, was a delicious connection to the days of another unhinged Wisconsin Republican.
I'm referring, of course, to none other than the U.S. senator who defined what it means to be a political scoundrel, our own homegrown fearmonger, Joe McCarthy.
But it was appropriate coming from the mouth of an ethically-challenged former state Supreme Court justice who won a one-term seat on the court by demonizing, with the help of negative issues ads produced and paid for by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's first and only Black justice.
Like Gableman, McCarthy was working to promote a lie, that U.S. government — from President Harry Truman on down — was infiltrated with commie spies. And for good measure, he threw in the movie and entertainment industry in his smears.
Gableman, of course, is pursuing "The Big Lie" of Donald Trump and his corps of horse-whipped acolytes that the 2020 presidential election was somehow stolen from him. We don't have to speculate about that. Gableman said it himself from a stage on election night.
Gableman now, at the behest of Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, is heading a laughable taxpayer-paid "investigation" of Wisconsin's 2020 election. His visits to Arizona's overtly partisan Cyber Ninjas' "audit" of its election and his attendance at the MyPillow guy Mike Lindell's events promoting Trump's claims that the election was stolen have been roundly criticized.
And his missteps and confusing off again and on again subpoenas of election clerks have led many political observers to label his investigation at best a fishing expedition or at worst, a clown circus.
But his comments on a Milwaukee talk show a few days ago comparing the Journal Sentinel to the infamous Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels were even too much for the show's right-wing host Dan O'Donnell. Gableman backed off, allowing instead that the paper was akin to Pravda, a characterization that O'Donnell accepted. (Gableman and O'Donnell are probably unaware that Pravda today is a mere shadow of its former self.)
This from the guy who is supposed to be conducting a nonpartisan investigation on how the Wisconsin election was conducted.
It was straight out of McCarthy's playbook, however. That was Joe's favorite tactic whenever his methods were exposed and editorially condemned. His favorite description of The Capital Times, for instance, was that it should be renamed the "Prairie Pravda" and that its editor, William T. Evjue, was an outright communist sympathizer.
McCarthy repeated that characterization virtually everywhere he stopped in the state and eventually called for advertisers to boycott the "red" newspaper. The Milwaukee Journal at the time was also included in his claims that papers that criticized him were obviously tools of the Soviet Union.
In his acclaimed book "Demagogue," author Larry Tye pointed out that McCarthy could subpoena anyone (he called 574 witnesses in the year-and-a-half he ran the Senate committee on investigations), and was answerable to no one.
"To call McCarthy a conspiracy theorist is giving him too much credit. He was more like a conspiracy-monger," Tye wrote. "He had one pitch, which he trotted out on all occasions. It was that American governmental and educational institutions had been infiltrated by a secret network of Communists and Communist sympathizers, and that these people were letting Stalin and Mao have their way in Europe and Asia, and were working to turn the United States into a Communist dictatorship."
The similarity is stark.
One of Gableman's first hires to help with the dubious probe was that of former Trump lawyer Andrew Kloster who has been a relentless promoter of "The Big Lie."
Last April, he filed an affidavit regarding the results of the Wisconsin election, as a roving GOP election observer in Brown County, calling into question how the county's election was run.
Shortly after he wrote in a newsletter he produces, "Right off the bat, let me say this: the 2020 presidential election was stolen, fair and square. No use complaining."
He proceeded to blame Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, adding that Zuckerberg gets to donate $400 million nationwide and "completely swamp the way things are normally done." That's been Gableman's mantra, contending that Zuckerberg's foundation, which offered funds to local clerks to offset the costs of COVID expenses, was somehow crooked. Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha were all Wisconsin cities that accepted the financial help to pay for everything from face shields to plexiglass barriers at voting locations.
When a suit was filed against the help, a federal judge threw it out.
Alas, Kloster added in his newsletter:
"But you know what? The money isn’t the issue. The issue is that we need our own army of local bureaucrats. And we need to fight for our locales. We need our own irate hooligans (incidentally, this is why the left and our national security apparatus hates the Proud Boys) and our own captured DA offices to let our boys off the hook," apparently a reference to those arrested during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Joe McCarthy had his Roy Cohn; Michael Gableman has his Andrew Kloster.
And the lying continues.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
