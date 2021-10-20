Opinion | Gableman's tactics are straight out of Joe McCarthy's playbook

In his acclaimed book "Demagogue," author Larry Tye pointed out that McCarthy could subpoena anyone (he called 574 witnesses in the year-and-a-half he ran the Senate committee on investigations), and was answerable to no one.

"To call McCarthy a conspiracy theorist is giving him too much credit. He was more like a conspiracy-monger," Tye wrote. "He had one pitch, which he trotted out on all occasions. It was that American governmental and educational institutions had been infiltrated by a secret network of Communists and Communist sympathizers, and that these people were letting Stalin and Mao have their way in Europe and Asia, and were working to turn the United States into a Communist dictatorship."

The similarity is stark.

One of Gableman's first hires to help with the dubious probe was that of former Trump lawyer Andrew Kloster who has been a relentless promoter of "The Big Lie."

Last April, he filed an affidavit regarding the results of the Wisconsin election, as a roving GOP election observer in Brown County, calling into question how the county's election was run.

Shortly after he wrote in a newsletter he produces, "Right off the bat, let me say this: the 2020 presidential election was stolen, fair and square. No use complaining."