Opinion | Fifth annual Idea Fest underway with another strong lineup

Tonight at 6 p.m., for instance, our own John Nichols will be interviewing the president of the Association of Flight Attendants and renowned labor leader Sara Nelson. The discussion is sure to bring a deeper understanding of what the future holds for the nation's labor movement.

Nelson will be followed at 7:15 with David Maraniss hosting Washington Post staffers Carol Leonnig and Phil Rucker to talk about their best-selling book "I Alone Can Fix It," a detailed account of Donald Trump's presidency.

Both sessions are in the UW Memorial Union's Shannon Hall (the old UW Theater). Tickets are required for the in-person events. They're available at the Union box office or through a link on captimesideafest.com. General admission is $10.

Saturday's in-person programs are filled with expert panelists discussing everything from climate change to the intriguing topic of whether health care is a fundamental human right.

I'm particularly looking forward to hearing from famed New Yorker investigative reporter and author Jane Mayer, probably the country's leading expert on the dark money that pervades our politics at all levels of government.