Opinion | Fifth annual Idea Fest underway with another strong lineup

I hope you've had a chance to watch the many virtual sessions covering some of the most important issues facing us all during this week's ongoing fifth annual Cap Times Idea Fest.
Several of the discussions, which you can still access for free by going to captimesideafest.com, have provided remarkable insights into how we're dealing with the pandemic, ideas on how to finally address our schools' achievement gap, details on what changes have been made in law enforcement since last year's racial justice unrest and the state of women in sports on this, the coming 50th anniversary of Title IX.
Some of the communities' brightest thinkers and experienced experts have taken part in the discussions, a hallmark of the Idea Fest format.
The virtual sessions started Monday and continued into Thursday, and they've succeeded in attaining what Idea Fest is meant to do: provide a forum for frank and open discussions featuring diverse views on relevant and current issues, and, most importantly, generating ideas on how to deal with them.
Idea Fest pivots to an in-person, ticketed format tonight and through the day Saturday.
Tonight at 6 p.m., for instance, our own John Nichols will be interviewing the president of the Association of Flight Attendants and renowned labor leader Sara Nelson. The discussion is sure to bring a deeper understanding of what the future holds for the nation's labor movement.
Nelson will be followed at 7:15 with David Maraniss hosting Washington Post staffers Carol Leonnig and Phil Rucker to talk about their best-selling book "I Alone Can Fix It," a detailed account of Donald Trump's presidency.
Both sessions are in the UW Memorial Union's Shannon Hall (the old UW Theater). Tickets are required for the in-person events. They're available at the Union box office or through a link on captimesideafest.com. General admission is $10.
Saturday's in-person programs are filled with expert panelists discussing everything from climate change to the intriguing topic of whether health care is a fundamental human right.
I'm particularly looking forward to hearing from famed New Yorker investigative reporter and author Jane Mayer, probably the country's leading expert on the dark money that pervades our politics at all levels of government.
Mayer's most recent investigation, featured in a major New Yorker report, fingers Wisconsin's Bradley Foundation as being a key player behind the funding of attacks on voting rights in so many states this year. She will be interviewed by David Maraniss, himself a renowned author, Washington Post editor and part-time Madison resident, who has long been a key partner in organizing Idea Fest.
That 11:30 a.m. session, also in Shannon Hall, will be followed at 2 p.m. by author and Atlantic Magazine staff writer George Packer talking with the Bulwark's Charlie Sykes on the fracturing of America.
And in between are several other important sessions, including a focus on technology and our changing world and what downtown Madison might look like in the future.
I can't think of an event that brings together so many to discuss so much, all of which imparts a deep knowledge of the challenges we face today.
My personal congratulations to editor and publisher Paul Fanlund and The Capital Times staff for putting together another outstanding event, and thanks to the civic-minded sponsors who have contributed mightily to its success.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
