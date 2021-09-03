 Skip to main content
Opinion | Defund the police? When it comes to the IRS, the GOP is all for it
Holes in the tax code (copy)

Bullet holes can be seen in an "IRS Tax Code" poster in 2016 after then-Republican presidential candidate Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, fired a rifle at it earlier in the year at a shooting range while campaigning in Iowa.

 Andrew Harnik -- Associated Press
Republican operatives like to ridicule those who call for "defunding the police" as irresponsible and naive and hope that the slogan, which came out of the Black Lives Matter movement last year, can be used against Democrats in next year's elections.

It's a stretch, especially since President Joe Biden and other top Dems disavow the slogan but point out that the rhetoric is really aimed at repurposing some police dollars to non-policing forms of public safety to relieve the cops of being everything from social workers to mental health experts.

But these same Republicans have no problem with defunding at least some police — the ones who investigate the tax fraudsters and cheats among their wealthy donors and the corporate conglomerates who have long made a farce of the nation's tax laws.

Republicans in the U.S. Senate rose up in arms when Biden proposed increasing funding to the IRS so it could audit and investigate suspected tax avoidance.

Biden's proposal would have raised IRS funding by $80 billion over the next decade. That, in turn, was estimated to bring in $700 billion in revenues that now go unpaid. That $700 billion would have gone a long way to help pay for the $1 trillion infrastructure package.

But Republicans made it clear that any infrastructure compromise was dead with the IRS provisions in it.

The IRS' investigative arm has been grossly underfunded since Republican members of Congress launched an offensive, claiming that the tax agency was targeting Republican-connected organizations that were supposedly nonprofits and thus exempt from paying taxes.

Nonprofits are tax exempt as long as they don't engage in political advocacy. Several GOP leaders wailed that the IRS was only probing conservative groups. Well, that was because only conservative organizations were openly and gleefully attempting to circumvent the nonprofit rules.

As a result, the Republican-led House and Senate deliberately cut the IRS budget by 20%. Consequently, audits of large corporations, notorious for evading paying any taxes at all, fell by two-thirds since 2012.

As columnist Catherine Rampell wrote in the Washington Post, "When a corporate executive hides income and benefits, taxpayers like you pay for his wife's Mercedes, his holiday tips, his grandkids' tuition."

"We need more tax cops on the beat," she added. "So that tax law doesn't apply only to the little people."

But this is one police function that Republican lawmakers are glad to defund.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.  

