Opinion | Defund the police? When it comes to the IRS, the GOP is all for it

But Republicans made it clear that any infrastructure compromise was dead with the IRS provisions in it.

The IRS' investigative arm has been grossly underfunded since Republican members of Congress launched an offensive, claiming that the tax agency was targeting Republican-connected organizations that were supposedly nonprofits and thus exempt from paying taxes.

Nonprofits are tax exempt as long as they don't engage in political advocacy. Several GOP leaders wailed that the IRS was only probing conservative groups. Well, that was because only conservative organizations were openly and gleefully attempting to circumvent the nonprofit rules.

As a result, the Republican-led House and Senate deliberately cut the IRS budget by 20%. Consequently, audits of large corporations, notorious for evading paying any taxes at all, fell by two-thirds since 2012.

As columnist Catherine Rampell wrote in the Washington Post, "When a corporate executive hides income and benefits, taxpayers like you pay for his wife's Mercedes, his holiday tips, his grandkids' tuition."

"We need more tax cops on the beat," she added. "So that tax law doesn't apply only to the little people."

But this is one police function that Republican lawmakers are glad to defund.

