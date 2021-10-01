Opinion | Confirmations do little to redeem vengeful Senate

Many have pointed out that refusing to give timely confirmation votes effectively put the appointees on "probation." Make a wrong move or say the wrong thing and the senators will make sure that a duly elected governor's pick will be fired.

While the three secretaries and several other Evers' appointees have now finally been confirmed, there is one that has not.

It's Evers' pick for the state Natural Resources Board. Sandra Dee Naas has not yet received a hearing for her role on the board, and there doesn't appear to be any plans to have one soon. Meanwhile, Frederick Prehn, an appointee of former Gov. Scott Walker, continues to serve as chair of the board, despite his term ending on May 1.

That means Republicans, who lost the gubernatorial election, still maintain control over a powerful board that makes decisions on everything from environmental rules to wolf hunts.

But that's what these preening legislators are all about. They gerrymander themselves into job security, they use their power to subvert the will of the voters, they figure out a way to weaken the elected governor's powers, and now they hope to change election laws to make it harder for the other party to vote.

No, we shouldn't be thankful that the Senate finally confirmed the governor's appointments. We should be disgusted.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times.

