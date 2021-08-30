Opinion | Bingo opened the floodgates for gambling in Wisconsin

The Catholic Church, in particular, wanted bingo exempted. Parishes in most places around the country held Sunday night bingo games to raise funds for their schools, but in Wisconsin they couldn't. Finally, after decades of failure, the Legislature placed the bingo question on a statewide referendum in April of 1965.

The change to the Constitution, despite a five-part Capital Times series on gambling's evils and how bingo would open the door to widespread corruption — as the paper insisted was the experience in other states — passed overwhelmingly, much to Evjue's chagrin.

But all these years later, he was probably right about the door being opened. Bingo not only helped Catholic parishes, but national gambling firms soon cleverly adopted games to sell to taverns, and even grocery stores got caught up in the action.

Then some 20 years later voters gave the green light to a state lottery, which in turn was the basis the state's Indian nations used to get the federal government's blessing to open casinos on tribal lands. That, in turn, convinced law enforcement to look the other way as taverns and restaurants throughout the state installed video poker games to offset what they claimed was revenue lost to the casinos.