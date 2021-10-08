Opinion | Bayview renovation the next phase for a successful community

The 102 townhouses built in 1971 will be replaced by a 48-unit four-story apartment building, a 25-unit three-story apartment structure, and 57 two-story townhouses, plus a new community center, double the size of the current one. Not only will the one-, two- and 3-bedroom apartments have more square footage, green space will be enhanced and a pedestrian friendly street will be built to intersect with West Washington.

It all, of course, costs money. The good news is that the housing component of the project has been fully funded through low-income housing tax credits from the state's WHEDA program, along with help from the city, Dane County and some public investors.

But funds still need to be raised to finance the new community center and other shared spaces in Bayview. So far, the foundation has raised roughly $5 million of a needed $9 million.

Erdman, who is serving as the fundraising campaign's chair, is confident the Madison community will come through to make the entire plan a reality.

As I said, Salli Martyniak has this habit of supporting good causes. She's been involved for years in helping nonprofits get on their feet and was instrumental in turning the old Dane Fund into Forward Community Investments, which she directed until retiring two years ago.

The Bayview Neighborhood is just one more of the causes she believes will make Madison a better place for all.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel. Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.