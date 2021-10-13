Opinion | As firearms flood cities, lawmakers turn a blind eye

Before the ink was dry on the latest Wisconsin proposals, gun fanatics’ knees jerked almost in unison — here come the liberals again, wanting to take our guns away.

Taking our guns away by making sure the person buying a Glock isn't a felon or undergoing mental treatment?

It will be interesting to see if these same legislative Republicans marshal the forces to kill one more gun safety bill, this one to ban the sale of so-called "bump stocks," the devices used to turn semi-automatic firearms into automatics.

Milwaukee state Sen. LaTonya Johnson and Madison Reps. Francesco Hong and Melissa Agard introduced the bill last week on the fourth anniversary of the Las Vegas hotel shooting that killed 60 concert goers in a park next to the hotel. The shooter's guns were equipped with bump stocks.

Chances are this, too, will be seen as a first step to taking "our guns away." Irrational? You could say so.

It's one of the reasons that there are an estimated 393 million guns in the U.S., ranking it No. 1 in firearms per capita.

So many guns that they're now being used as money.

