Opinion | Another threat to democracy: harassing poll workers

This insanity over the 2020 presidential election is threatening America's system of self-government.

That's not just my view of what is known throughout the land as Donald Trump's "Big Lie," but a worry held by many who study the health of American democracy and its underpinnings. You tear down the people's faith in fair elections and you destroy the bedrock of our ability to make decisions on who shall be our leaders.

That's why many today argue that the insurrection, exemplified by the mob takeover at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, is far from over. The constant attack on election integrity that started in Arizona and has snowballed in states run by Republicans — including Wisconsin’s Legislature — is seen not so much an attempt to overturn Trump's defeat but as a way to make sure future elections can be controlled by partisans. In other words, achieving a bloodless coup.

Meanwhile, the assault on the integrity of our elections has been particularly hard on the thousands of workers — many of them citizen volunteers — who do the tedious work at the polls. Robin Vos' hand-picked, ethics-challenged Michael Gableman has even implied that some may be dishonest.