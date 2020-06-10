Dave Zweifel's Madison: Hooray for the class of 2020

Nearly 4 million high school seniors across this land were robbed this spring of everything from their senior proms and the fun things we all did our last year in high school — the class trip, the awards ceremonies — to, most of all, being able to walk across the stage to accept at long last that cherished diploma while family members cheered from the packed bleachers.

Our family has one of those seniors. Granddaughter Ellie was part of the Monona Grove Class of 2020. She and her classmates could have been bitter, but they and thousands like them rolled with the cruel punches delivered by this coronavirus over which no one has control.

One Friday evening in April, she showed up in our front yard in the elegant dress she would have worn that night to the senior prom, so grandma could take pictures — just like she would have done had the prom really happened.

Last Sunday, the scheduled graduation ceremony, when seniors are given advice by a speaker, receive their diplomas from the principal and bid their goodbyes to each other and their teachers, had to instead be done virtually. We all could watch it on YouTube, from the playing of "Pomp and Circumstance" to videos of each graduate moving the tassel on their caps to signal they had graduated. Ellie, of course, was last — the curse for having a name that begins with "Zw."