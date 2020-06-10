Dave Zweifel's Madison: Hooray for the class of 2020

Nearly 4 million high school seniors across this land were robbed this spring of everything from their senior proms and the fun things we all did our last year in high school — the class trip, the awards ceremonies — to, most of all, being able to walk across the stage to accept at long last that cherished diploma while family members cheered from the packed bleachers.
Our family has one of those seniors. Granddaughter Ellie was part of the Monona Grove Class of 2020. She and her classmates could have been bitter, but they and thousands like them rolled with the cruel punches delivered by this coronavirus over which no one has control.
One Friday evening in April, she showed up in our front yard in the elegant dress she would have worn that night to the senior prom, so grandma could take pictures — just like she would have done had the prom really happened.
Last Sunday, the scheduled graduation ceremony, when seniors are given advice by a speaker, receive their diplomas from the principal and bid their goodbyes to each other and their teachers, had to instead be done virtually. We all could watch it on YouTube, from the playing of "Pomp and Circumstance" to videos of each graduate moving the tassel on their caps to signal they had graduated. Ellie, of course, was last — the curse for having a name that begins with "Zw."
It was excellently done, including musical performances and the high school choir doing its thing, and a short and snappy graduation speech by "Manitowoc Minute" comedian Charlie Berens, who quipped that he couldn't remember his own high school graduation even though he was actually there.
The YouTube ceremony lasted exactly an hour and was followed by brief videos of teachers expressing their congratulations to the kids they had taught and nurtured through the years, including several teachers who had them as students back when they were in grade school.
Madison's high schools will run similar ceremonies this weekend, as K-12 education reporter Scott Girard described in his Cap Times cover story this week. Other area high schools here and across the country have found ways to make this 2020 graduation as meaningful and memorable as possible. It speaks to the creativity and expertise of our educators who pulled out all the stops to replace as best as possible what had been lost.
No, of course, it wasn't the same. Lacking were the fun parties where dozens of relatives and guests gather for food and drink, toasting the graduate in person. And those final hugs and goodbyes to classmates and teachers who inspired so many memories.
The class of 2020 everywhere has shown remarkable resiliency to adapt to these awful times.
I've got a hunch they will show that resiliency during the next chapters in their lives.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel
