People often complain that our young people aren't being taught enough about civics these days.
The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation wants to do something about that.
The foundation is launching what it calls the Wisconsin Civics Games, which it hopes will revive interest among high-schoolers in current events, local government and civics.
Former Madison Ald. Eve Galanter, who has long been a proponent of civic engagement and is now one of the foundation's directors, is leading the project.
Galanter said she has long had a passion for public service and wants young people to understand the significant contributions they can make to American society and democracy by engaging in civic affairs.
High schools statewide that would like to participate in the games need to register with the WNAF by Monday, Dec. 3.
The four-member teams will represent their schools and be quizzed about the functions of local, state and federal governments and current events, Galanter explained. Student guides will be prepared and distributed to schools that register. WisconsinEye, Wisconsin Public Television and Radio, and iCivics.org will provide assistance.
Winning teams from the local contests — multiple teams from each school will compete against each other the week of Jan. 10 — will advance to regional contests Feb. 2. A statewide bowl will be held Feb. 23 at the Capitol, in which the top two teams from each of the seven regions statewide will compete.
More information can be obtained by contacting Galanter at wna@wnanews.com or by going to the website www.wnanews.com/wisconsin-civics-games.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel
